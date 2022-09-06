ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Biden talks about importance of labor unions, democracy in Labor Day speech in West Mifflin

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32b8hQ_0hjM2mJ000

President Joe Biden spoke about the importance of labor unions and democracy in a Labor Day speech Monday outside a Mon Valley union hall, while also touting his efforts to bring more infrastructure funding to Western Pennsylvania and boost manufacturing.

At a United Steelworkers hall in West Mifflin, Biden addressed labor union members, supporters and elected officials, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle.

Biden shared a story about first coming to Pittsburgh decades ago to earn the endorsement from the United Steelworkers, and how crucial it was in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Delaware back then. He said the union also played a pivotal role in him becoming president.

“You are the best trained, most skilled workers in the world,” he said to the crowd.

About 100 attendees took covid tests before the private event, which was held under a tent on a lawn in front of the union hall before Biden’s speech. The event came after Biden and his labor secretary, Marty Walsh, visited Milwaukee for another Labor Day event.

Biden also reiterated many aspects from a speech he made last week in Philadelphia, saying that former President Trump and “MAGA Republicans” don’t want to preserve democracy. He said voters have an important choice come November and criticized many in the Republican Party for supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and support the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Biden said the country is at an inflection point where things could change rapidly if Trump and his most fervent supporters were to regain power.

“Democracy is really at stake,” said Biden. “You can’t be a democracy when you support (that) violence.”

Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh held its annual Labor Day parade, which is one of the largest in the nation. While in office and during his presidential campaign, Biden has made regular stops in the Pittsburgh area, usually meeting with labor unions.

In January, he visited Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood to talk about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, which passed in late 2021.

At the West Mifflin speech, Biden touted the infrastructure act and vowed to return to Pittsburgh when the Fern Hollow Bridge replacement is complete. More than $25 million in funding from the infrastructure law was used for Fern Hollow Bridge’s replacement, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year. He also spoke about Pittsburgh International Airport receiving a $1.4 billion upgrade and federal funding allocated to improve locks and dams along the Ohio River.

Doyle, whose district includes West Mifflin, praised Democrats and Biden for their roles in passing the infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, covid relief funding and other bills.

“I have served under five presidents, and let me tell you something, there is no president that has accomplished this much in the first two years than Joe Biden,” said Doyle.

Some had speculated that Democratic candidates in tough races might avoid association with Biden, given his low approval rating in Pennsylvania. According to the latest poll from Emerson College, Biden holds a 39% approval in the state, while 57% disapprove of the job he is doing.

But several candidates in close races appeared with Biden at the West Mifflin event, including Fetterman, U.S. House candidate Chris Deluzio, lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis and state Rep. candidate Arvind Venkat.

Biden mentioned Fetterman during his speech. “If I have to be in the fox hole, I want John Fetterman with me,” he said.

Fetterman met with Biden before the event, where the two discussed the infrastructure law, as well as Fetterman’s pushes to expand labor unions and increase domestic manufacturing, according to the Fetterman campaign. Fetterman said he also asked Biden to reschedule marijuana as a Schedule I federal drug, so that those convicted of nonviolent, marijuana-related offenses could have their records cleared.

During his short speech, Fetterman stumbled slightly through some sentences. Fetterman had a stroke in May. His doctors have cleared him to campaign and serve in the Senate, and he has acknowledged that his speech has not yet fully recovered from the stroke.

Comments / 2

Related
WITF

In Pittsburgh Labor Day speech, Joe Biden calls on labor unions to support Democrats, blasts Republicans

With midterm elections just two months away, President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Monday and called on labor unions to support Democratic candidates this fall. In his remarks at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 hall in West Mifflin, Biden depicted high stakes for the November elections, saying control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate — as well as some key governorships — will be decided then.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)

Lynn is talking about Fascist Republicans and how they are trying to shape America, including Doug Mastriano, who was in Pittsburgh for campaign stops. Plus Amy Coney Barrett who was paid 5 times from anti-LGBTQ groups and then sits in judgement of gay rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
West Mifflin, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic candidates descend on Pittsburgh to win support of labor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Labor Day is the traditional end of summer but also the time when political campaigns kick into high gear.Democratic candidates descended on Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade on Monday to win the support of labor. Ensconced in a throng of chanting steelworkers, Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman marched down the Boulevard of the Allies, where he was joined by the Democratic candidate for governor, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, did not speak to reporters on Monday. His campaign aide said he is still having auditory problems and would not be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona

Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
VERONA, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in 29 Pennsylvania Counties for In-Demand Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties and prepare apprentices for good-paying jobs. “There is great demand for skilled workers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Labor Day#Democracy#Election Local#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The United Steelworkers#U S Senate#Maga#Republicans#The Republican Party
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials make minor revisions as extension gets underway

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials have made some minor adjustments as they prepare to build a 750-foot extension to the trail in Export. Export Council voted unanimously Tuesday to execute an easement agreement with trail officials. Westmoreland County Parks Planning Coordinator Jeff Richards said they worked with the borough to refine several areas of the planned extension.
EXPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
messengerpaper.com

LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
PublicSource

Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done

Pittsburgh’s housing authority is finalizing plans to apply for a federal grant to completely redevelop the city’s oldest public housing development. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] will be applying for a $50 million grant through Choice Neighborhoods, a program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace […] The post Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin scout takes part in '100 Nights of Taps' in Gettysburg

Scotty Clark Jr. has practiced taps, the historic bugle call sounded at military funerals in the United States, countless times. But that didn’t stop the 14-year-old Irwin native from getting a stomach full of butterflies as he prepared to do his part at “100 Nights of Taps” on the historic Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg on Aug. 6.
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
486
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy