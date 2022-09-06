Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Amazon reveals ‘complicated’ reason behind Lord of the Rings MMO’s cancellation
Last year, Amazon abruptly canceled its Lord of the Rings MMO. The Amazon spokesperson, at the time of the announcement, said it was because Amazon couldn’t provide a secure environment for the entire team of developers. But new information revealed it was more complicated than previously known. Today, GameSpot,...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
dotesports.com
Cyberpunk 2077 won’t just be abandoned, CD Projekt promises, even after huge release flop
CD Projekt is fiercely determined to keep Cyberpunk 2077 going after the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, meaning the game won’t be forgotten just yet. The title’s original release was filled with countless bugs and glitches, ruining experiences for most players. The title’s been progressively fixed as time’s gone on, and now the Cyberpunk devs are trying to ensure the new DLC won’t suffer the same fate.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
dotesports.com
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
dotesports.com
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
dotesports.com
Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans
Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
dotesports.com
Seagull bashes Blizzard for putting sequel hero Kiriko behind battle pass in Overwatch 2
Former Overwatch League pro Brandon “Seagull” Larned is not a fan of Blizzard’s decision to lock the new hero behind a battle pass. After years of rumors and speculation, Kiriko has been all-but-confirmed as the newest support hero coming to Overwatch 2. Fans are excited to get a new support hero and are loving Kiriko’s design, but Blizzard has already confirmed that the new hero won’t be playable right after the game’s launch on Oct. 4.
dotesports.com
Who are the villains in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are quickly approaching. The Pokémon Company has dropped several trailers ahead of the games’ Nov. 18 release, with each one detailing a different aspect of the games’ new Pokémon, region, and more. It looks to be a completely new open world adventure that allows the player to take on its challenges in any order they see fit—and with up to three friends tagging along, too.
dotesports.com
How to get Sweet Sorrow and its god roll in Destiny 2
Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
dotesports.com
New Overwatch 2 hero Kiriko leaked
Overwatch 2 will release on Oct. 4 with fresh heroes, balancing changes, and general gameplay changes. Since we’ve already seen the reveal of Sojourn in 2019 and Junker Queen earlier this year, we’ve been craving more Overwatch content that would quench our thirst until the global launch in October.
dotesports.com
Are Splatoon servers down? How to check Nintendo server status
Splatoon 3 is slowly going live around the world, meaning players will gain access to the game as Sept. 9 rolls around for their local time. This periodic release schedule generally helps during highly-anticipated releases since it takes the burden off the servers’ shoulders. Games can still run into...
dotesports.com
What is the Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Scarlet and Violet story explained
Game Freak has experimented with sub-stories playing out alongside the main narrative in several entries of the Pokémon series, but it hasn’t been done in the same path structure Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is looking to pull off. Under the wider umbrella of a school study project,...
dotesports.com
Got extra Legend Tokens? New Apex update gives you a way to spend them
Alongside a bug fix update, Respawn has released a new iteration of the weapon recolor store in Apex Legends. The event lasts for roughly two weeks and features a rotating assortment of recolored legendary skins available for purchase. Like the usual featured skin recolors, players can purchase these recolors with Legend Tokens as long as they already own the base skin. If you’ve been saving up Legend Tokens for a few seasons now, chances are you’ll be able to grab plenty of recolors over the duration of the sale.
dotesports.com
Who is Gizmo’s voice actor in MultiVersus?
The infamously cute and cuddly Gizmo is ready to make his debut in MultiVersus. But who is the voice actor bringing The Gremlins star to life in the hit free-to-play fighting game?. Warner Bros.’ newly-released fighting game, MultiVersus, has quickly become one of the most popular fighting games for its...
dotesports.com
Players discover what every Amiibo unlocks in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players have already found out what in-game gear can be unlocked by scanning Amiibo figures on the Switch’s NFC pad—and the game has only been out for a few hours for certain parts of the world. Destructoid compiled a list of what each Splatoon Amiibo figure...
Comments / 0