Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington. The event will feature Tuff Hedemen getting back on the bull. Last year alone, the event raised $30,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that modifies homes of military veterans, making their homes handicap accessible and comfortable.
KEYC
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
msureporter.com
Patriot Front represents a more dangerous threat than mere graffiti
In the mid-90’s, a group known as Zero Tolerance began posting homophobic fliers and other material around Minnesota State University, Mankato’s campus. The fliers, which often contained disturbing imagery and violent threats, started in the fall of 1994 and continued into 1996. In addition to targeted harassment againts LGBTQ individuals, two bomb threats made against LGBTQ events were connected to the group, including one made during an event featuring lesbian comic Gail Hand.
KEYC
Community theater thriving in the Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community theatre enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those in the community who benefit from live theatre productions. On either side of the spotlights, those involved represent a diversity of age, culture, life experience, and a strong appreciation of the importance of the arts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Artistic perspective of downtown Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa strolled through the City Art Walking Sculpture Tour to learn about those unique, colorful sculptures that help shape our downtown. The City Art Walking Sculpture Tour is located over several blocks in downtown Mankato and North Mankato. There are 31 sculptures and those rotate every year. As far as picking the sculptures, organizers had 90 to choose from this year.
KEYC
New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm man is taking a cross country bike ride to honor an internationally renowned priest from Minneapolis. New Ulm native Dan Herbeck is setting off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of Friar Greg Schaffer. Schaffer was a New Ulm...
KEYC
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca and St. Peter Public Schools look at 2022 with a post-pandemic vision. For Waseca, school started on Tuesday, with more scheduled to return Thursday, with just under 1,800 students enrolled, which is slightly higher than last year. Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith says...
KEYC
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts suicide prevention film screening
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Greater Mankato Area United Way will host various events to educate and spread awareness. According to the Population Reference Bureau, suicide is the second leading cause of death between ages 10 and 24. Students and community members are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Wardrode Wednesday: Fall fashion trends
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This is the time of year we tend to switch out the closet and bring more of the fall colors back into our wardrobe. Lisa and Kelsey visited Wallflowers Boutique in Mankato to find out what’s trending this fall. While it’s good to know the...
KEYC
School is back in session in Mankato, New Ulm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School is back in session in New Ulm and Mankato. Around 2,200 students returned to New Ulm Public Schools last week. Superintendent Jeff Bertrang says this year’s off to a strong start. “It’s great to see the smiling faces and all the backpacks. The teachers...
KEYC
Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson
This week, people will have the opportunity to donate blood at locations around the Mankato Area. Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film 'My Ascension'. Updated: 21 hours ago. Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film...
KEYC
More MN troopers on the highways
New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride. New Ulm native Dan Herbeck is setting off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of Friar Greg Schaffer. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
KEYC
Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week has been found safe. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair on Aug. 31. He has been found and returned to his guardian...
KEYC
Radio Mankato launches new KATO Hits station
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Radio Mankato listeners may have noticed a change on 93.1 lately. The station played the Macarena on loop over the weekend. It was a stunt leading up to the launch of its newest station KATO Hits on 93.1 FM. That’s according to a Facebook post, which...
KEYC
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies in Dodge County were involved in three different vehicle pursuits over Labor Day weekend. According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), all three vehicle pursuits led to the drivers facing multiple charges. The first incident happened Saturday, Sept. 3 at 12:32 a.m....
KEYC
16th annual Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive kicks off
Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film 'My Ascension'. Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film 'My Ascension.'. Austin nursing home highlights CNA training program. Updated: 7 hours ago. Mental health and student athletes, Darian Leddy...
wdayradionow.com
Two Labor Day drowning deaths reported across Minnesota
(St.Paul, MN) -- Two drowning deaths on Labor Day are being reported around Minnesota. The Ramsey County Sheriff's office confirms a 77-year old man died from drowning in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday around the noon hour. It isn't known why he was in the water. Not long after,...
KEYC
Take an adventure to new heights with Kerfoot Canopy Tour
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - It wouldn’t be fun if we didn’t push the limit and face our fears once in awhile. Kelsey & Lisa from Kato Living put on a harness at Kerfoot Canopy Tour in Henderson and challenged our fear of heights!
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
Comments / 0