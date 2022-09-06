ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation

The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

