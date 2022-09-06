Read full article on original website
Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff
Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Dr. Heather Muller met with students, educators and staff members at St. Peter High School. Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) elementary students hopped off the bus to begin another year. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday forecast. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT. Shawn...
Minnesota State celebrates inauguration of President Edward Inch
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since Tuesday, Minnesota State University, Mankato has been celebrating inauguration week with President Edward Inch. Thursday’s celebration featured a scholarly walk across campus. The public was invited to take their own self-guided tours through buildings, classrooms, and outdoor landmarks. Joined by friends and colleagues, Inch,...
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 9-9-22 - clipped version
Today, Mankato Scheels will be hosting a pep rally to celebrate the beginning of the Mav’s season. Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington. Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Minnesota State...
9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington
Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State. The Minnesota State women’s soccer team found its way back into the win column over the weekend with a win over the nation’s top team — Grand Valley State. Lack of rainfall may...
Community theater thriving in the Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community theatre enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those in the community who benefit from live theatre productions. On either side of the spotlights, those involved represent a diversity of age, culture, life experience, and a strong appreciation of the importance of the arts.
Mankato YMCA shares running safety tips after death of Memphis jogger
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Runners across the nation are on high alert after a Tennessee woman was abducted and killed on a morning run. Memphis authorities say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was murdered in a random attack last week. As Mankato Marathon runners prepare for next month’s race, Mankato Family YMCA...
Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe
The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., attempts to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week. Updated COVID-19 boosters now available at Hy-Vee Updated: 13 hours ago. The...
A date night in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From what’s on the menu to what to wear, Lisa and Kelsey hit the town to experience the options for themselves. With so much to do and see in Mankato planning a date night can be overwhelming, so Lisa and Kelsey got some ideas on how to dress for a night out on the town as well as checked out some fun places to try in Mankato.
School is back in session in Mankato, New Ulm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School is back in session in New Ulm and Mankato. Around 2,200 students returned to New Ulm Public Schools last week. Superintendent Jeff Bertrang says this year’s off to a strong start. “It’s great to see the smiling faces and all the backpacks. The teachers...
More MN troopers on the highways
New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride. New Ulm native Dan Herbeck is setting off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of Friar Greg Schaffer. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week.
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West
Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State. The Minnesota State women’s soccer team found its way back into the win column over the weekend with a win over the nation’s top team — Grand Valley State. Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson
This week, people will have the opportunity to donate blood at locations around the Mankato Area. Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film 'My Ascension'. Updated: 21 hours ago. Students and community members are invited to participate in a screening of the film...
Irish Mountain Orchard gets passed down to next generation
ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After over 50 years of one generation running Irish Mountain Orchard, another generation takes control. “He started this so long ago, and it’s grown into something so beautiful,” Emily Merickel said. Dr. Dwain Merickel started Irish Mountain Orchard as a retirement project with his...
Leonard shines for Scarlets in big win over cross-town rival Cougars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ swim and dive team hosted the Mankato West Scarlets in a Big 9 conference clash on Thursday. The Scarlets defeated the Cougars 101-85.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Radio Mankato launches new KATO Hits station
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Radio Mankato listeners may have noticed a change on 93.1 lately. The station played the Macarena on loop over the weekend. It was a stunt leading up to the launch of its newest station KATO Hits on 93.1 FM. That’s according to a Facebook post, which...
Mankato West suffers first defeat against Waconia
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team is a perfect 4-0 early on in the season. The Scarlets were put to the test Tuesday night against Class AAA’s Waconia. West battled back in the second half of the game, however, it wouldn’t be enough, as...
Three charged following multiple pursuits in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies in Dodge County were involved in three different vehicle pursuits over Labor Day weekend. According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), all three vehicle pursuits led to the drivers facing multiple charges. The first incident happened Saturday, Sept. 3 at 12:32 a.m....
