‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Showrunner Shares How He Changed Season 4 Finale Into Series Ender After Cancellation

Read full article on original website
Related
‘RHOP’ Season 7 Cast Photos Revealed As Trailer Drops With Return Of OG Housewife
The cherry blossoms are blooming which means that The Real Housewives of Potomac are coming back to television. Bravo has confirmed that Season 7 of the franchise will premiere on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a 75-minute supersized episode. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are returning as full-time housewives with the cast remaining unchanged from the previous season. However, Season 7 will see the return of OG housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. The trailer for the new...
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Is Still “Not Over” This Moment in Aspen with Kathy Hilton
Find out what drama is still in store during the Aspen trip in a first look at the September 7 episode of RHOBH. We have finally landed in Aspen for the buzzy The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trip, and we’ve already experienced some drama with a side of board games. But as it turns out, that’s not what stands out most to Kyle Richards. And Kyle is spilling all in this first look at what’s coming next on the Aspen trip in the upcoming September 7 episode of RHOBH.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Unveils New Look On Season Four Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
“Tamron Hall” is kicking off her fourth season with a brand new look to match the show’s new “golden hour” theme — a time, described by Tamron, when “we are illuminated inside and out together, where we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges and live our lives like they are golden.”
Y&R’s Christian LeBlanc Shows Off His New Haircut!
Fans have noticed that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Christian LeBlanc (Michael) was letting his hair and beard grow in recent months, and that was because he was preparing to play the character of Big Daddy in an off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. But since...
Teen Mom fans divided over Chelsea Houska’s new HGTV bio which labels her an ‘actress’ and ‘global inspiration’
TEEN MOM fans have expressed being divided over Chelsea Houska's new HGTV bio which labels the ex-MTV star as an "actress" and "global inspiration." HGTV recently posted Chelsea's biography in preparation for the Teen Mom 2 alum's home renovation series Farmhouse Fabulous. Set to premiere in the spring of 2023,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Joins New Reality Show
Married at First Sight Australia alum Ella May Ding is making the move to Chelsea. More specifically, the reality star is set to appear in the popular series Made in Chelsea, as Digital Spy noted. While her storyline is being kept under wraps, the star has teased on her podcast that she was on the dating scene during her stay in London.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
CNET
'I Came By' on Netflix: That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered
What starts off as an on-the-nose social commentary about class and privilege quickly turns into a disturbing horror flick. Netflix's I Came By stars some accomplished British actors and initially doles out several gripping twists. But does it bring home a satisfying ending?. Probably not, given the confusion over the...
toofab.com
Willow and Jada React to Jennette McCurdy Reading Scathing Email From Her Mother on Red Table Talk
"'You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little' — all caps — 'slut, a floozy, all used up'" Jennette McCurdy is getting candid about the devastating emails she would receive from her late mother. The 30-year-old Nickelodeon alum will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Masked Singer Shakeup: Everything to Know About the Show's New Format
Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour. The Masked Singer has more surprises than ever up its sleeve. The mystery celebrity singing competition is switching up the format in a major way for its upcoming eighth season, premiering Sept. 21, according to Fox. For the first...
Comments / 0