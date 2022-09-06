Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Grants going to local programs to boost literacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program...
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army Center of Hope sees spike in food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army Center of Hope says they could use some help. Because of rising food insecurity and poverty, they say the number of people they help has gone up 120 percent. Here’s how you can help. The result of serving 400 meals a day...
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Columbia County teen?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. 17-year-old Kenneth Dunn was last seen in a yellow shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black bookbag. Deputies were out looking in the area of Parkway and Old Evans...
The Post and Courier
Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test
More details have emerged as to what led police to arrest an Aiken County teacher last week. A teacher Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School was arrested for forgery charges out of Richmond County. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was taken into custody by Aiken County authorities on Sept....
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
WRDW-TV
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics. Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia. This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure. She’s super excited. She’s paddled...
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Business manager, school leaders discuss policy changes at local high school games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the last couple of weeks, several local school districts have changed their policies for sporting events. We’ve seen Aiken County put a clear bag policy in effect at their games. Jefferson County put a similar policy in place at the end of August. Here’s...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman
Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about a deadly murder in a home along Augusta Road on Wednesday.
Comments / 1