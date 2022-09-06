Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Full room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Somerville. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] About This Room This comfy, cute and charming room is available. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in date, move-out date. About This Home If you are looking for a shared apartment in Somerville, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 1st floor with a total size of 764 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this entire shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 7-min walk from the Union Square station for the D and E. This apartment is also just a short walk away from numerous bus stops. Other features of this apartment are smoke-free, electric heating, laundry in building (paid), dishwasher, TV and WIFI. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] * All prices of our homes are calculated on Sept. 8, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: Sept. 8, 2022 - Sept. 8, 2023: $1850/month for unfurnished Sept. 8, 2022 - Sept. 8, 2023: $2150/month for furnished Sept. 8, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1850/month for unfurnished Sept. 8, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $2150/month for furnished Sept. 8, 2022 - Oct. 23, 2022: $2250/month for unfurnished Sept. 8, 2022 - Oct. 23, 2022: $3000/month for furnished #1416: Somerville Full Room B.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO