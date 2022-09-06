Read full article on original website
Changes on Leader Board Day 2 at Fairmont
What a difference a day makes for the Butte High Golf tournament! Thursday the teams played in 90-degree heat with just a little breeze. Today, they started the morning wearing coats with 30 mile an hour winds. The cold, windy conditions didn’t affect Tyler Avery of Kalispell Glacier. He fired...
Maroons head to Whitefish for first road game
Butte Central and Whitefish high school football teams experienced similar rebound wins last weekend and will now meet Friday evening to see which one’s momentum continues to surge. The Western A Conference test, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Whitefish, will be Butte Central’s first road trip of...
Prigge and Bartolleti Pace Bulldog Golf
Day one of the Butte High Invitational Golf Tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs saw Butte High’s Jack Prigge once again on top of the leader board. Prigge shot a one under 71 on the first day for a three stroke lead over Glacier’s Tyler Avery. Avery opened with a 74. Tyler Williams of Flathead is currently third with a 75, followed by Avery’s teammate, Trey Engellant, in fourth with a 77. Missoula Sentinel’s Colin McCarthy and Belgrade’s Jacob Maroney are tied for 5th at 78. Butte High sophomore, Brenner Booth, sits in sixth place after an opening round at 80. Boys Day 1 Standings.
Helena's Jesse Zentz on track and field coach of the year honor: 'Every kid played a role in this happening'
HELENA — The state championship banner is finally hung, a lot of which has to do with the Helena High girls' track and field coach, Jesse Zentz. With the banner and the trophy comes his coach of the year honor; Zentz doesn’t credit himself for this accolade, but his fellow coaches and track athletes.
Mile High Pitts Horseshoes Final Results
These are the year-end results for the 2022 Mile High Pitts horseshoes season. Congratulations go out to the league winner, Dan’s Big Boy Delivery (team members are Ed Robbins, Mariah Wise, Dan Bailey, Mike Schulte). The end-of-the-year party will take place on Saturday, September 10 and Stodden Park, beginning...
Park Boys and Girls Run away with BC Invite
The Butte Central Maroons hosted their Cross Country invite Tuesday on the Fairmont golf course. Teams from Polson, Park, Frenchtown, East Helena, Stevensville, Anaconda, Powell, Drummond, Harrison, and Ennis joined the host Maroons for a run around the fairways. Park and Powell were the only schools with full girls’ teams....
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Montana's Governor's Mansion
Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Shatterproof Announces Rise Up Against Addiction Montana Community Walk
For 40 million adults living in America with a substance use disorder (SUD), the devastation caused by the disease can be crushing. According to recent federal data, an estimated 90,000 teens and adults in Montana have a substance use disorder (SUD). More than 90% of Montanans with alcohol and drug use disorders do not receive treatment. Drug overdoses in the United States have become the leading cause of injury death, increasing 56.5% between 2013 and 2019. More than 100 people die every year from drug overdose in Montana and more than 15,000 emergency department visits annually are attributable to substance use.[1][1]
Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville
A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Wildfire reported on Lincoln Ranger District northwest of Helena
Fire personnel are battling a new wildfire discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The National Forest reported on social media that the Arrastra fire northwest of Helena was estimated to be at 15 acres as of Tuesday evening.
Butte celebrates Labor Day with community picnic
“Butte is a huge union town and so our Labor Day picnic is always the biggest and the best and the most attended out of any of them in Montana,” said Krystin Mengon-Lee.
Yellowstone '1923' on Main Street Butte
Work continues on 1923, a Yellowstone prequel. Scenes are being filmed in Uptown Butte. Here some of the production's horses leave a deposit near the closed former Uptown Wells Fargo branch.
Behind The Scenes Peek at the Yellowstone Prequel being filmed in Butte
Production on the new Yellowstone prequel, "1923" is officially underway in Butte, MT. Here's what we found on a huge outdoor set.
Next weather maker to bring a significant temperature drop
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Thursday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns. Breezy...
Where is all of this smoke coming from? Well, lots of places…
Smoky skies this time of year are nothing new, but even lifelong Butte residents are commenting on how unusually thick the smoke has been over the past couple of days. What's causing it? Where is it coming from? What can we do to stay healthy?. According to inciweb, only a...
Butte-Silver Bow Council meeting turns contentious over historic preservation
BUTTE, Mont. — In a contentious meeting Tuesday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners voted 8-3 to kill a request from the local Historic Preservation Commission. The HPC had been urging the Council to allow the Committee of the Whole to formally discuss allegations from the HPC in...
