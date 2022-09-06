For 40 million adults living in America with a substance use disorder (SUD), the devastation caused by the disease can be crushing. According to recent federal data, an estimated 90,000 teens and adults in Montana have a substance use disorder (SUD). More than 90% of Montanans with alcohol and drug use disorders do not receive treatment. Drug overdoses in the United States have become the leading cause of injury death, increasing 56.5% between 2013 and 2019. More than 100 people die every year from drug overdose in Montana and more than 15,000 emergency department visits annually are attributable to substance use.[1][1]

