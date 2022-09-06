ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wunc.org

Clayton resident asks town to consider non-discrimination ordinance

The Clayton Town Council will consider passing a non-discrimination ordinance that would protect LGBTQ people and other identities not covered by federal and state law. Last month, the council passed a broad non-discrimination ordinance, as part of a requirement to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Clayton resident Ben Chapman spoke to the council this week and urged them to go further and pass an inclusive ordinance like the one in effect in neighboring Wake County.
CLAYTON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

38 students receive citations from town of Elon police

Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
ELON, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
RALEIGH, NC

