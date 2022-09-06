Read full article on original website
Durham schools pass resolution urging parents to secure firearms at home
There is a new push to keep children safe from guns. The Durham Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution urging parents to follow state law and secure their firearms at home. The goal is to keep guns from falling into the hands of their children. Last week, two...
Keep that same energy: Black student activists in Wake County manage stress, burnout
Like most Americans, Victoria Smith remembers the energetic wave of protests following George Floyd’s death in 2020. She and Yakob Lemma are two activists from Raleigh, and the founders of the Wake County Black Student Coalition. They were in high school at the time, and they used the electric atmosphere to found the group and hit the ground running.
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
Child Protective Services investigated North Carolina mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
A report shows a Cary mother was investigated by CPS weeks before being charged in the death of her two daughters.
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Clutching balloons and flowers, and wearing his favorite color, red Wednesday night, Austin Pendergrass' family and friends clung to each other, and their memories, as they gathered for a vigil at a Knightdale park.
Clayton resident asks town to consider non-discrimination ordinance
The Clayton Town Council will consider passing a non-discrimination ordinance that would protect LGBTQ people and other identities not covered by federal and state law. Last month, the council passed a broad non-discrimination ordinance, as part of a requirement to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Clayton resident Ben Chapman spoke to the council this week and urged them to go further and pass an inclusive ordinance like the one in effect in neighboring Wake County.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
38 students receive citations from town of Elon police
Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills. WRAL 5 on Your Side helped a Raleigh man save nearly $3,000. Here's what you need to look out for if you think you're being overcharged for electricity, on WRAL-TV at 6. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard...
UNC defensive back, girlfriend charged in altercation involving gun, according to court proceedings
North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman has been charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault on a female, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to WRAL News on Thursday afternoon. During a hearing on Thursday, a judge detailed a report where Chapman's pregnant...
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
Hundreds of new townhomes headed to eastern Durham after tense 4-3 City Council votes
The developer promised to make 3% of the units affordable. But residents say development is already causing them problems.
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
WRAL 5 on Your Side helps Raleigh man save nearly $3K on energy bill, claims he spent 18 hours trying to sort out bill
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man spent his paid time off trying to remedy an incorrect Duke Energy bill, but it wasn’t until WRAL 5 On Your Side stepped in that the issues were corrected. A little less than a year ago, Prejesh Singh moved into a newer...
One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
