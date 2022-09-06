ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17

The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
EDMONDS, WA
Letter to the editor: Affordable housing and ‘smart growth’ schemes

When debating the causes for the lack of affordable housing, the “usual suspects” are trotted out for public condemnation. Those erroneously vilified corporations and individuals are always the developers, landlords and the so-called NIMBY single-family homeowners. The one group that has actually contributed to the crisis of escalating...
EDMONDS, WA
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10,...
SEATTLE, WA
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12

People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
SEATTLE, WA
Edmonds Landing marches to fight Alzheimer’s

You couldn’t miss the purple-clad marchers, many carrying streamers, pinwheels and other festive accompaniments, on Wednesday afternoon as they wound their way along the sidewalks lining 2nd Avenue, Dayton Street and Sunset Ave in dowtown Edmonds. No, it wasn’t the return of the infamous Purple Gang of Prohibition days,...
EDMONDS, WA
High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2022

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-1 25-17, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17 Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Cascade, Mountlake Terrace. Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Sehome Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. at Civic Field in Bellingham.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Edmonds College hosting Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 10

Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2022-23 academic year by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall quarter starts Monday, Sept. 19. During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books...
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Roger and Ginger Dery coming to Cline Jewelers to help you explore a rainbow of gemstones

Cline Jewelers’ “From Mine to Cline” Gem Event will feature rare gems from around the world. Cline Jewelers has been a proud distributor of Roger Dery Gemstones for quite some time now. With gemstones sourced holistically by Dery, we know we are supporting the local communities all over the world where these beautiful colored gems come from.
EDMONDS, WA
High school sports roundup: Week 1 football results

The Mavericks took an 8-6 lead into halftime however a Shorecrest safety tied the game in the 3rd quarter and a Scots touchdown in the 4th quarter proved to be the winning score. Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-16 No details reported. We covered the two other football games in photo/story...
SEATTLE, WA

