On 41st ballot, former Councilmember Dave Teitzel appointed to vacant Position 1 seat
After six rounds of nominations and 41 ballots that spanned two meetings — and mostly focused on two candidates — the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night voted to appoint former City Councilmember Dave Teitzel from among 17 applicants to fill its Position 1 vacancy. A retired QWest executive,...
City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17
The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
Letter to the editor: Affordable housing and ‘smart growth’ schemes
When debating the causes for the lack of affordable housing, the “usual suspects” are trotted out for public condemnation. Those erroneously vilified corporations and individuals are always the developers, landlords and the so-called NIMBY single-family homeowners. The one group that has actually contributed to the crisis of escalating...
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events
Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10,...
Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit...
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
Snohomish Health District announces updated data dashboard showing details of county opioid overdoses
An updated dashboard on the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website combines medical examiner, department of health and emergency department information to illustrate the rising toll of opioid overdoses in the county. The dashboard was produced and is maintained by the Snohomish Health District. It is part of ongoing efforts by the...
Edmonds Landing marches to fight Alzheimer’s
You couldn’t miss the purple-clad marchers, many carrying streamers, pinwheels and other festive accompaniments, on Wednesday afternoon as they wound their way along the sidewalks lining 2nd Avenue, Dayton Street and Sunset Ave in dowtown Edmonds. No, it wasn’t the return of the infamous Purple Gang of Prohibition days,...
High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2022
Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-1 25-17, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17 Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Cascade, Mountlake Terrace. Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Sehome Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. at Civic Field in Bellingham.
As most students go back to class Wednesday, Edmonds School District has new logo, website, parent communication platform
The Edmonds School District will kick off the 2022-23 school year with first through 12th graders returning to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 7, and kindergarteners starting Monday, Sept. 12. The district has also unveiled a new logo, as well as new district and school websites. See the updated look at...
Edmonds College hosting Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 10
Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2022-23 academic year by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall quarter starts Monday, Sept. 19. During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books...
Happening nearby: Abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building deemed total loss after early morning fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. Lynnwood police and South County Fire were alerted to the fire around 1:30 a.m. First responders...
Sponsor spotlight: Roger and Ginger Dery coming to Cline Jewelers to help you explore a rainbow of gemstones
Cline Jewelers’ “From Mine to Cline” Gem Event will feature rare gems from around the world. Cline Jewelers has been a proud distributor of Roger Dery Gemstones for quite some time now. With gemstones sourced holistically by Dery, we know we are supporting the local communities all over the world where these beautiful colored gems come from.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday through Saturday to serve up this week’s special: Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos with a spicy mango salsa and lemon crema, served on a flour tortilla. Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar...
High school sports roundup: Week 1 football results
The Mavericks took an 8-6 lead into halftime however a Shorecrest safety tied the game in the 3rd quarter and a Scots touchdown in the 4th quarter proved to be the winning score. Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-16 No details reported. We covered the two other football games in photo/story...
