Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
headynj.com
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NJ prisoners don’t deserve the luxury of air conditioning (Opinion)
A report from the NJ Department of Corrections ombudsman was released this week bemoaning the fact that many prisoners don’t reside in the comfort of air conditioning. First you may wonder, what is this ombudsman office?. From nj.gov…. “The Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson acts as an independent set...
What To Do If You Were Charged Sales Tax For Tax-free School Supplies in NJ
TRENTON – New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday has come and gone. But if you were charged the tax improperly you still have ways to get that money back, though it could take some paperwork. What was tax free?. The sales tax holiday ran from Aug. 27 through...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Expensive winter ahead: Natural gas rates going up in NJ
TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
The Jewish Press
Chinese Express of Manalapan, NJ Permanently Closed After Questions Over Kashrut
The Kosher Chinese Express restaurant of Manalapan, New Jersey, formerly supervised by the OK Kosher Certification organization, has permanently closed in the wake of an investigation that found the restaurant was not really kosher. The owner of the restaurant, located on Route 9 in Manalapan Township, was filmed purchasing non-kosher...
NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy
When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
Here’s how many hours you have to work to afford the rent in each N.J. county
Renters in most New Jersey counties need to work beyond the average 40-hour workweek to afford a one-bedroom apartment, according to a study from a fair housing group tracking the rising cost of living in one of the costliest states in the nation. A New Jersey renter making median wages...
Someone recorded an album for a mall in NJ
Someone really, REALLY loves the Deptford Mall. 444boy posted on the New Jersey subreddit that they made an album and set it to a video of all kinds of shots of the mall and old ads and news clips. There was apparently once a Borders bookstore there because a news...
NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some
The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
wrnjradio.com
HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
NJ Woman Admits Embezzling $3.7M From Her Employer
Federal authorities say a woman from North Jersey has admitted her role in a scheme to embezzle over $3.7 million from her employer while she was the company’s chief financial officer and director of operations. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 50-year-old Amy Aldi of Wayne has pleaded guilty to...
Passionate NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 AM. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
Info (but no names) released on 10,000 NJ police officers' internal affairs cases
A police officer prepares to draw his gun. New Jersey has released a searchable portal with data about more than 10,000 police officers' internal affairs cases. The attorney general’s office has a public dashboard that details cases by more than 500 police agencies. Transparency advocates say it's a welcome step forward. [ more › ]
WPG Talk Radio
