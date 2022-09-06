ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NJ.com

Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction

While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
INCOME TAX
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
#Fraud#Garden State
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Radio

NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy

When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gothamist

NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some

The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
INDUSTRY
wrnjradio.com

HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
HOUSE RENT
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Woman Admits Embezzling $3.7M From Her Employer

Federal authorities say a woman from North Jersey has admitted her role in a scheme to embezzle over $3.7 million from her employer while she was the company’s chief financial officer and director of operations. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 50-year-old Amy Aldi of Wayne has pleaded guilty to...
WAYNE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles

Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

