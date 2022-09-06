The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO