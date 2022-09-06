ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Independent

Liz Truss booed as she arrives at Conservative headquarters after winning leadership contest

Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister‘Bye Bye Boris’ played outside QEII Centre after Truss announced as new Tory leaderLiz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Putin Government Said To Secretly Warn Of Deep Recession In Russia While Economy Minister Gives Upbeat Forecast

Russia's economy is expected to return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as 2022 end or early 2023, according to the country's economy minister. What Happened: Maxim Reshetnikov said the government estimate shows a 2.9% contraction in Russia's GDP for 2022 — narrower than expected. Earlier in August, the country predicted a 4.2% annual decline in the Russian economy, Reuters reported.
EUROPE
The Independent

What happens to Larry the cat when Boris Johnson leaves office?

As Liz Truss prepares to enter Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, a key question on the public’s mind will be – what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving PM, Larry is a pillar of government and has been the friendly, furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron on 15 February 2011 to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence and has been in residence ever since.He holds the title of chief mouser to the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends

Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
POLITICS
NBC News

Here's what you need to know about Liz Truss, Britain's new leader

LONDON — As a girl and a young woman, Liz Truss protested against then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and called for the abolition of the monarchy. Decades later, having risen through the ranks of Thatcher’s Conservative Party, Truss, 47, on Tuesday was appointed the United Kingdom's prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.
POLITICS
The Independent

Close friend Therese Coffey elevated to Liz Truss’s second-in-command

Regarded as Liz Truss’s closest friend at Westminster, Therese Coffey has landed a central role in the new Prime Minister’s administration.As well as being appointed as Health and Social Care Secretary, Ms Coffey is stepping up to become Ms Truss’s second-in-command as Deputy Prime Minister.The 50-year-old former work and pensions secretary was widely expected to be rewarded with a key job in the Cabinet, having thrown her weight behind Ms Truss’s Tory leadership bid early on.#LizforLeader pic.twitter.com/T4B3EARxCI— Thérèse Coffey #LizforLeader #PutinMustFail (@theresecoffey) July 11, 2022The pair’s alliance is thought to stretch back to their post-university politics days, and was cemented...
U.K.
The Guardian

Who is Liz Truss and why did the UK not hold a general election?

Liz Truss, who has held the foreign affairs portfolio in the UK government since September 2021, has been formally appointed as prime minster by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Her elevation to the role – the third time in which it has been held by a woman, in each case a Conservative – comes after a two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of Britain’s ruling Tory party, in which she vied with another candidate for members’ votes.
POLITICS
CBS News

Liz Truss becomes U.K. prime minister

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has handed in his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, and Liz Truss has been chosen to fill the role. She is promising sweeping economic proposals as people in the country face surging prices. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined "CBS News Mornings" to explain the transfer of power and what the new prime minister is expected to prioritize as she steps into the role.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New War Losses Send Putin’s Stooges Into Frantic Meltdown

As Ukrainians celebrated reclaiming a slew of territories, many Russian propagandists went into overdrive to cover the furthest thing they could from the war: the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday afternoon. The sudden shift came after pro-Kremlin Telegram channels seemed to grow increasingly frantic in recent...
MILITARY

