Pensacola, FL

WEAR

An Angel's life committed to the animals

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County Animal Services holds $5 adoption event

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees this week. You can get a dog or cat for just five dollars on Friday and Saturday in honor of national adoption weekend. Santa Rosa Animal Services is partnering with "Best Friends Animal Society" for the...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

S.E. BuildCorp LLC Dubbed Premier Construction Company in Escambia County, Florida by Dozens of Satisfied Clients

S.E. Buildcorp LLC is a Florida-based construction company offering a broad spectrum of construction services. From constructing brand-new buildings, over custom restorations, to extensive repairs, S. E. Buildcorp LLC’s catalog is as versatile as it is eclectic. Last year, Escambia County celebrated its 200th anniversary of Florida becoming a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Niceville High’s BIG announcement

I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

2 fights put Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus

UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the two fights that happened at Williamson High School. Two fights broke out at the school, one involving students and another with adults. Mobile Police confirmed that the two adults fighting outside were both carrying guns. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were charged with […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL

