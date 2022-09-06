Read full article on original website
WEAR
An Angel's life committed to the animals
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
WEAR
Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo helps feed Escambia County students in need
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo is helping to feed students who are going hungry in Escambia County. The Backpack Project was created by some maintenance workers in the Escambia County school district who saw that some students are going hungry on weekends when they don't have school lunches.
Pensacola non-profit struggles to stay open as it helps homeless families
A Pensacola non-profit organization is struggling to stay open as it works to help homeless families.
WEAR
GoldStar families visit traveling memorial GoldStars Tribute Wall in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traveling memorial GoldStars Tribute Wall made its way to Pensacola this weekend. The memorial is 91-feet long, stands 9-feet tall and displays the names of more than 7,000 soldiers who've died in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars since the conflicts started after 9/11. Janet Crane...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Animal Services holds $5 adoption event
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees this week. You can get a dog or cat for just five dollars on Friday and Saturday in honor of national adoption weekend. Santa Rosa Animal Services is partnering with "Best Friends Animal Society" for the...
getnews.info
S.E. BuildCorp LLC Dubbed Premier Construction Company in Escambia County, Florida by Dozens of Satisfied Clients
S.E. Buildcorp LLC is a Florida-based construction company offering a broad spectrum of construction services. From constructing brand-new buildings, over custom restorations, to extensive repairs, S. E. Buildcorp LLC’s catalog is as versatile as it is eclectic. Last year, Escambia County celebrated its 200th anniversary of Florida becoming a...
WEAR
Cokesbury United Methodist Church to host food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cokesbury United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola. The event will be held on Monday at the church located on 5725 N Ninth Avenue. The church will have 5,000 pounds of food to give away. It's first come first serve for Florida residents...
getthecoast.com
Niceville High’s BIG announcement
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
2 fights put Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus
UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the two fights that happened at Williamson High School. Two fights broke out at the school, one involving students and another with adults. Mobile Police confirmed that the two adults fighting outside were both carrying guns. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were charged with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
WEAR
Former Escambia County homeless shelter director denies allegations made to commissioners
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Multiple allegations are being made against the former director of the Max-Well Respite homeless shelter in Pensacola Wednesday night. Former director of the Max-Well Respite homeless shelter Melissa Johnson is no longer employed by the homeless group known as Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. But there are conflicting stories about her exit.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
WEAR
New Escambia County homeless shelter director claims she was wrongfully terminated
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Homeless advocate Melissa Johnson was the director of the new Max-Well Respite Center in Escambia County for about five weeks. That ended late last week. "She told me she quit in my office, got up and immediately walked out the door," Vinnie Whibbs, Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola...
850wftl.com
Family looking for answers after 5-year-old wanders off of school campus
PENSACOLA, FL– — A family in north Florida is asking for answers after a 5-year-old student disappeared from his school for nearly two hours. The incident occurred last Friday at Montclair Elementary. The family told reporters that the grandmother arrived at the school to pick up the student...
Bedroom fire sends 5 to hospital; State investigates cause
An early morning fire sent five people to the hospital in Pensacola.
Sheriff Hutson spends nearly $24,000 on Florida junket for 10 officials
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson and ten of her department’s officials spent nearly $24,000 of taxpayer money attending the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association’s annual three-day convention in Destin, Florida.
