Texas State

WEAR

Florida alligator seen strapped to SUV along I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman in Florida spotted a interesting sight while driving along I-95 in Brevard County. Karen Kress was driving along the interstate during the Labor Day holiday when she spotted a large gator strapped to the back of an SUV. It should be noted that the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida FPL rates could increase again in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Power and Light customers in Northwest Florida may see another rate increase on their power bills next year, according to a petition filed Friday to the Public Service Commission. Florida Power and Light is asking for around a $4 increase on a 1000 kilowatt hour bill...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Florida Power & Light alerts customers of 'phone scam'

Florida Power & Light is responding to claims of a scam. This comes after a customer says they got a call from someone posing as the company. The customer says they were told their power would be cut off if they didn't make a payment immediately. The company says they'll...
FLORIDA STATE

