crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Fintech: Inswitch Works with Binance Pay to Pursue Latam Market
Inswitch has partnered with Binance Pay to “improve their fintech solutions and offer Binance Pay to all merchants in Latin America.”. Inswitch is an embedded Fintech platform aiming to help financial services provides to quickly provide digital offeerings. Binance Pay, part of Binance, is crypto apyment tech provider. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
crowdfundinsider.com
Paxos Says Binance Removing Competing Stablecoins from Exchange Good for Customers.
As was reported earlier, Binance has decided to remove competing stablecoins on its exchange and replace them with its homegrown version BUSD. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto convert” holdings in dollar-based stablecoins with BUSD later this month. Paxos, a regulated “blockchain infrastructure” that also...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Platform 21.co Raises $25 Million in Round Led by Michael Wace, Valued at $2 Billion
21.co, a Switzerland-based crypto platform, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by Michael Wace. The valuation of 21.co was set at around $2 billion apparently making 21.c0 Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn. Michael Wace, regulated by the UK FCA, is a hedge fund partly owned by KKR...
crowdfundinsider.com
Metaverse to Enable Web3 Use-Cases like Digital Real Estate, Art, Digital Collectibles: Report
CryptoKitties was arguably the first project to bring NFTs into the mainstream, the team at Juniper Research noted in a comprehensive report. Launched in 2017, CryptoKitties featured an on-chain game “enabling users to breed digital cats together to produce new cats of differing rarity and value.” The report from Juniper Research added that the idea of purchasing a $1,000 NFT was “so absurd for the time that it made headlines, which led to a flurry of users leading to the ‘CryptoKitty bubble’ of December 2017, where average prices of CryptoKitties increased by 800% in the space of a week.”
PETS・
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Cuts Loose Competing Stablecoins, Will Convert to BUSD. Circle Indicates No Worries for USDC
Binance has cut loose competing stablecoins including USDC, USDP (Paxos), and TUSD (TrueUSD). USDC, issued by Circle is the second largest dollar-based stablecoin after USDT (Tether) and may receive the brunt of the change. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto-convert” these stablecoins to Binance USD or BUSD...
crowdfundinsider.com
P2P Investments Generated Substantial Returns in 2022, while Crypto Recorded Largest Decline: Report
Economic uncertainty, which peaked in the first half of 2022, “challenged investors to reconsider finance instruments in terms of risk-reward ratio,” according to an update from Robo.cash. The analysts at Robo.cash recently commented on “popular” assets and how they have been performing since the beginning of the year...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report
Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fed Vice Chair on Stablecoins: Absence Regulation, Private Money Has Potential for Widespread Economic Harm
Yesterday, during a speech delivered at the Brookings Institute, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr, addressed the topic of risk in financial markets along with pointed criticism of stablecoins specifically. While warning about private money, Barr embraced the broader topic of innovation in financial services. Barr said that a priority...
Exclusive-Germany doesn't need to shift cash after ECB decision on govt deposits -spokesperson
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany does not currently have to make alternative investments after the European Central Bank decided to temporarily pay interest on government deposits, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters.
Euro zone to coordinate with ECB to fight inflation, avoid adding price pressure
PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will coordinate policies with the European Central Bank to bring down inflation while making sure their actions do not add to inflationary pressures, the ministers' chairman Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.
Polish interest rates should rise further - cenbanker Tyrowicz
WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland should rise further given the current economic situation, rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz said on Friday. "Clearly, our current economic situation calls for (interest rates) increases. By what amount has to be decided," she told private radio RMF FM.
iPhone Makers' League Could Get A New Entrant In Indian Conglomerate
Indian conglomerate Tata Group, which produces everything from salt to software, is reportedly in talks with Taiwan’s Wistron Corporation to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India with the goal of assembling iPhones there. What Happened: The discussions with Wistron Corp are intended at making Tata a force...
