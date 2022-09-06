ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Embedded Fintech: Inswitch Works with Binance Pay to Pursue Latam Market

Inswitch has partnered with Binance Pay to “improve their fintech solutions and offer Binance Pay to all merchants in Latin America.”. Inswitch is an embedded Fintech platform aiming to help financial services provides to quickly provide digital offeerings. Binance Pay, part of Binance, is crypto apyment tech provider. The...
Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
Paxos Says Binance Removing Competing Stablecoins from Exchange Good for Customers.

As was reported earlier, Binance has decided to remove competing stablecoins on its exchange and replace them with its homegrown version BUSD. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto convert” holdings in dollar-based stablecoins with BUSD later this month. Paxos, a regulated “blockchain infrastructure” that also...
Metaverse to Enable Web3 Use-Cases like Digital Real Estate, Art, Digital Collectibles: Report

CryptoKitties was arguably the first project to bring NFTs into the mainstream, the team at Juniper Research noted in a comprehensive report. Launched in 2017, CryptoKitties featured an on-chain game “enabling users to breed digital cats together to produce new cats of differing rarity and value.” The report from Juniper Research added that the idea of purchasing a $1,000 NFT was “so absurd for the time that it made headlines, which led to a flurry of users leading to the ‘CryptoKitty bubble’ of December 2017, where average prices of CryptoKitties increased by 800% in the space of a week.”
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report

Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
Fed Vice Chair on Stablecoins: Absence Regulation, Private Money Has Potential for Widespread Economic Harm

Yesterday, during a speech delivered at the Brookings Institute, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr, addressed the topic of risk in financial markets along with pointed criticism of stablecoins specifically. While warning about private money, Barr embraced the broader topic of innovation in financial services. Barr said that a priority...
Polish interest rates should rise further - cenbanker Tyrowicz

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland should rise further given the current economic situation, rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz said on Friday. "Clearly, our current economic situation calls for (interest rates) increases. By what amount has to be decided," she told private radio RMF FM.
iPhone Makers' League Could Get A New Entrant In Indian Conglomerate

Indian conglomerate Tata Group, which produces everything from salt to software, is reportedly in talks with Taiwan’s Wistron Corporation to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India with the goal of assembling iPhones there. What Happened: The discussions with Wistron Corp are intended at making Tata a force...
