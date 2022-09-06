CryptoKitties was arguably the first project to bring NFTs into the mainstream, the team at Juniper Research noted in a comprehensive report. Launched in 2017, CryptoKitties featured an on-chain game “enabling users to breed digital cats together to produce new cats of differing rarity and value.” The report from Juniper Research added that the idea of purchasing a $1,000 NFT was “so absurd for the time that it made headlines, which led to a flurry of users leading to the ‘CryptoKitty bubble’ of December 2017, where average prices of CryptoKitties increased by 800% in the space of a week.”

PETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO