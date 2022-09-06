ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s lots to see and do right now at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, including school trips, family camps and much more. The Sea Lab’s Angela Levins stopped by FOX10 Midday to fill us in on the happenings there. --- Download the FOX10...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
City
Dauphin Island, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
utv44.com

Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
FAIRHOPE, AL
apr.org

The history of Mobile--underfoot!

The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Assessing your property for inundation risk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recently, scientists have found that a massive Antarctic glacier is developing huge cracks. Sometimes called the “doomsday glacier”, scientists worry that if it shatters into the sea it could raise sea level by several feet. It’s called Thwaite’s glacier. It’s a massive chunk of...
utv44.com

Tram the Town: a new way to fall in love with the city

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For history lovers, there's a new way to connect to the heart of the Historic Downtown Mobile- a traveling tour! But it's not by bus or car, it's a more unconventional mode of transportation: tram. Scott Tindle is the same person who brought the Duck...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Peanut digging time in Baldwin County

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Farming is a family tradition for Jimmy Fidler. His peanuts are some of the best around. Getting those peanuts from the field, cleaned up and on the conveyor belts that will eventually get them to customers has been a bigger challenge this year than in years past because of all the rain.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Blacktip sharks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including blacktip sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget Hollywood […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
gulfcoastmedia.com

Gulf Shores signs agreement for new air terminal

GULF SHORES – Plans for commercial air service at the Gulf Shores International Airport moved forward with the announcement that the Gulf Shores Airport Authority signed an agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports for the construction of a new commercial air terminal. The project involves a two-phased approach with an estimated...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile to close at end of September

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile has announced it will close at the end of September. It is with great sadness we announce the Crescent Theater will be closing at the end of the month. Revenue from ticket sales has not kept up with expenses, and though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare. The Film Society was notified last week that the landlord is doubling the rent as of October 1st, making a tenuous situation completely untenable.
MOBILE, AL

