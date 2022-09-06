ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

Inspectors Are Cracking Down on Farmers Market Vendors for Sampling and Food Prep

Rita Martinez was surprised. Her pandemic-pivot business, The Salty Cubana, had taken off. After selling croquetas, breads and other Cuban bites at pop-ups and farmers markets, she was asked to make fried-to-order empanadas at a seven-hour event for the Nashville Predators early in 2022. Martinez precooked the meat-filled pastries (with...
WSMV

UPS to hire estimated 1,500 employees for holiday season in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPS announced Wednesday it plans to hire an estimated 1,500 seasonal employees in the Nashville area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS said the company is gearing up to meet customer needs ahead of the holiday season. They said the positions are primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers. Both seasonal package car and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and package handler positions pay up to $20 per hour.
fox17.com

Nashville's short term rental property owners want less restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Owners of some of Nashville's short term rental properties want less restrictions on how many rooms they can rent. Right now the cap is 4 rooms per house, but there are some who want to increase that number. The chair of Metro's Short Term Rental Task force says if that happens it can open up new problems.
WSMV

Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots

If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
The Center Square

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
WSMV

UpRise Nashville helps people learn work skills to better themselves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high cost of living in Nashville leaves a lot of people struggling to support their families. UpRise Nashville is working to change that one man and woman at a time. The non-profit based inside West End Community Church is training the unemployed and underemployed in...
generalaviationnews.com

Cylinder failure fatal for three

On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
WSMV

EXPLAINER: How ‘Imagine East Bank’ vision impacts all Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Planning, along with the Nashville Department of Transportation, said transportation will play a big part in the Imagine East Nashville project and will affect not just residents in East Nashville but all Nashvillians. NDOT officials said they plan to focus specifically on how the transportation...
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
mainstreetmaury.com

Final plats recommended for approval in June Lake

The first phase of construction in the June Lake development was placed on the consent agenda for approval by the Spring Hill Planning Commission at its most recent meeting. Pod D, which includes multifamily residential on a 14.7-acre lot along Buckner Lane and the future June Lake Boulevard, will include trails alongside both roads and the city’s connected Greenway trail. Additionally, the pod where Hy-Vee grocery will be located was also recommended for approval.
WSMV

More than 200 donors needed for upcoming Fort Campbell blood drive

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WSMV) - Blanchfield Army Community Hospital said they are looking for over 200 donors to step up and give blood at their upcoming blood drive. According to BACH officials, American Red Cross officials designated the event as a Sickle Cell Event. They seek to recruit more African American blood donors whose blood may be the only match for patients suffering from the red blood cell disorder.
WSMV

Nashville walking group creates safe space for women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
