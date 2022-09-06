Read full article on original website
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Maize n Brew
Three Hawaii players to watch this week against Michigan
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have played two games already this season against Vanderbilt in Week 0 and Western Kentucky in Week 1. In those two games, Hawaii has lost by a combined 85 points and have allowed 506.5 yards per game. The only team that has played two games and been worse to this point is Conference USA’s Charlotte 49ers.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups ahead of Saturday’s game against Hawaii
The Michigan Wolverines take the field this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Big House (8 p.m. EST, BTN). While there isn’t a ton of anticipation for this game from a competitive standpoint (the spread is currently Michigan -51.0), there is still plenty of buzz around the matchup with it being quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first start in a Michigan uniform, along with other young players who are looking to build off of last week’s performances.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy details plan of attack vs. Hawaii
When Michigan takes on Hawaii on Saturday night they’ll be as highly favored as it gets. Michigan is currently a 51.5-point favorite. Hawaii has had a rough go of it to start the year. They dropped their season opener to Vanderbilt 63-10 and lost to Western Kentucky last week 49-17.
Maize n Brew
Big Ten schedule released for Michigan men’s basketball
We already knew how many times the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team would play each of their Big Ten foes, but we now when they’ll play them now that the Big Ten schedule has been released. At a quick glance, Michigan is at a bit of an advantage...
Maize n Brew
Survey: Has Cade McNamara made his final start at Michigan?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We are days away from J.J. McCarthy’s premiere as starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines....
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 ATH Kendrick Bell
On Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines sent out an offer to a player they are probably quite familiar with — 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell, the brother of current wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Michigan is his only Power 5 offer to date. Sound familiar?. Not long after Kendrick got the...
Maize n Brew
Mike Elston praises Eyabi Anoma: ‘A very high level, skilled player’
When it was announced Eyabi Anoma would transfer to Michigan two weeks into training camp, the reaction from Michigan Wolverines fans was hesitant, but hopeful. Though that hopefulness turned into full blown hype following Anoma’s debut performance, there was never anything but confidence at the graduate transfer’s arrival for defensive line coach Mike Elston.
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves into the top 5 in latest AP Poll
After taking down the Colorado State Rams in convincing fashion last Saturday at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines jumped four spots to No. 4 overall in the latest Associated Press poll. Michigan is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team and is just behind Ohio State (No. 3). Michigan State...
Maize n Brew
Michigan set up nicely for an already-committed 2023 OL to flip
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines started their 2022 season on a high note this past Saturday when they demolished...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1
Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:. Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L...
