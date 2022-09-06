ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers could find themselves in a bind at two key positions at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season because of injuries. Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and may not be at 100 percent for the opener against the Chicago Bears.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

​​Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1

The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle

Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M

Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Top 100#Buccaneers#American Football
Bleacher Report

Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster

Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator. "I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone...
NFL
Bleacher Report

'Indefensible' Josh Allen Draws Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry Comps as Bills Rout Rams

The Buffalo Bills defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night in their season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Josh Allen looked great. Allen, a potential MVP candidate, completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller

There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve. Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB

Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay. "Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN. After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5

It's about time to Lose Yourself in a new season, Detroit Lions fans. Tuesday was the final episode of HBO's Hard Knocks chronicling training camp for the Lions, and that meant players fighting for the 53 roster spots with the preseason schedule in the rearview mirror. And that meant unfortunate...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'Nothing Is Imminent' on New Ravens Contract Before Week 1

While the start of the 2022 NFL regular season is on the horizon, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly aren't close to a contract extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "nothing is imminent" with the Ravens and Jackson even though the season opens Thursday night and the Ravens play their first game Sunday against the New York Jets:
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy