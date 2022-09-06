Read full article on original website
Rams' Sean McVay Takes Blame for Loss to Bills: 'It Was a Very Humbling Night'
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and head coach Sean McVay is shouldering some of the blame. "We weren't ready to go. That's on me," McVay...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Predicted to Win 2022 NFL Offensive ROY by NFL Execs
Kenny Pickett wasn't named the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, but NFL executives still believe he'll be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year come season's end. "Even if [Pickett] starts 10-12 games, the spotlight will be on him and he's got good weapons around him," an NFL...
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason
The San Francisco 49ers could find themselves in a bind at two key positions at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season because of injuries. Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and may not be at 100 percent for the opener against the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks
Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1
The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
Amid Heisman and No. 1-Pick Hype, Will Anderson Jr. Stays Dominant and in the Moment
On Sundays, Will Anderson Jr. likes to slip away. He would prefer to keep the location of his whereabouts unspecified, which is reasonable given how much his life has changed in the past 18 months. The days of anonymous existence are fleeting. He seeks tranquility, which he often finds by...
Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle
Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M
Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
Peyton Manning Says He Doesn't Want '4-Day Commitment' of Being Broadcaster
Don't expect Peyton Manning to leave his broadcast couch for a booth any time soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he has no interest in the "four-day commitment" necessary to be a commentator. "I learned on the broadcasting that the commitment to be gone...
'Indefensible' Josh Allen Draws Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry Comps as Bills Rout Rams
The Buffalo Bills defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night in their season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Josh Allen looked great. Allen, a potential MVP candidate, completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions....
Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller
There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve. Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB
Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay. "Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN. After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set...
Bills' Von Miller, Bleacher Report to Air Exclusive 'The Voncast' for 2022 NFL Season
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is teaming up with Bleacher Report for an exclusive vodcast throughout the 2022 NFL season. The Voncast will be led by Miller himself as he speaks to his fellow players, including many of the biggest stars in the NFL, about their lives on and off the field.
Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5
It's about time to Lose Yourself in a new season, Detroit Lions fans. Tuesday was the final episode of HBO's Hard Knocks chronicling training camp for the Lions, and that meant players fighting for the 53 roster spots with the preseason schedule in the rearview mirror. And that meant unfortunate...
Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'Nothing Is Imminent' on New Ravens Contract Before Week 1
While the start of the 2022 NFL regular season is on the horizon, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly aren't close to a contract extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "nothing is imminent" with the Ravens and Jackson even though the season opens Thursday night and the Ravens play their first game Sunday against the New York Jets:
