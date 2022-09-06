ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers could find themselves in a bind at two key positions at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season because of injuries. Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and may not be at 100 percent for the opener against the Chicago Bears.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals

When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1

The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

​​Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns' Myles Garrett Didn't Respond to Baker Mayfield's Farewell Text After Trade

Myles Garrett left Baker Mayfield on read. Garrett said he didn't respond to his former Cleveland Browns teammate after a farewell text. "He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together," Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I really I didn't say anything. I didn't really have much to say and I didn't know how reply to it, so I didn't."
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB

Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Talks Progressing, Goal Is Deal Done by Sunday

Darren Waller's hopes of getting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders could become a reality soon. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, talks between Waller and the Raiders are "progressing" with the goal of getting a deal done before their first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. D'Andre Swift, Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles usher in the second full season of Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions with heightened expectations. Philadelphia assembled a cast of stars around Hurts on offense and on defense so that the ball can be back in Hurts' hands as soon as possible in every game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton Says His Skin Is '90% Healed' from 2nd-Degree Burns

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton says he is "90 percent healed" from second-degree burns suffered in a cooking accident at his home last month. Hamilton was cooking for his family late last month and spilt oil, resulting in several burns. The Cardinals placed him on the non-football injured list Monday, meaning he will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season.
NFL

