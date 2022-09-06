Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Takes Blame for Loss to Bills: 'It Was a Very Humbling Night'
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and head coach Sean McVay is shouldering some of the blame. "We weren't ready to go. That's on me," McVay...
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason
The San Francisco 49ers could find themselves in a bind at two key positions at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season because of injuries. Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and may not be at 100 percent for the opener against the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Predicted to Win 2022 NFL Offensive ROY by NFL Execs
Kenny Pickett wasn't named the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, but NFL executives still believe he'll be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year come season's end. "Even if [Pickett] starts 10-12 games, the spotlight will be on him and he's got good weapons around him," an NFL...
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals
When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1
The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks
Welcome back to the NFL season, a great time for everyone who loves the sport and everything that comes with it. Within the United States this year, bettors in over two dozen states will be able to place wagers on the action for added fun. Regardless of your experience...
Bleacher Report
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Didn't Respond to Baker Mayfield's Farewell Text After Trade
Myles Garrett left Baker Mayfield on read. Garrett said he didn't respond to his former Cleveland Browns teammate after a farewell text. "He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together," Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I really I didn't say anything. I didn't really have much to say and I didn't know how reply to it, so I didn't."
Bleacher Report
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB
Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Talks Progressing, Goal Is Deal Done by Sunday
Darren Waller's hopes of getting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders could become a reality soon. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, talks between Waller and the Raiders are "progressing" with the goal of getting a deal done before their first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. D'Andre Swift, Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles usher in the second full season of Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions with heightened expectations. Philadelphia assembled a cast of stars around Hurts on offense and on defense so that the ball can be back in Hurts' hands as soon as possible in every game.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards
Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller, Bleacher Report to Air Exclusive 'The Voncast' for 2022 NFL Season
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is teaming up with Bleacher Report for an exclusive vodcast throughout the 2022 NFL season. The Voncast will be led by Miller himself as he speaks to his fellow players, including many of the biggest stars in the NFL, about their lives on and off the field.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton Says His Skin Is '90% Healed' from 2nd-Degree Burns
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton says he is "90 percent healed" from second-degree burns suffered in a cooking accident at his home last month. Hamilton was cooking for his family late last month and spilt oil, resulting in several burns. The Cardinals placed him on the non-football injured list Monday, meaning he will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season.
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Interested in Return to NFL to Play for 49ers, Rams, Bills
Adrian Peterson may be training for a boxing match against fellow former running back Le'Veon Bell, but he isn't ready to hang up the cleats just yet. Peterson told TMZ Sports he would like to return to the NFL and suit up for either the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.
