Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Where did Billy Magic go?

Ask almost any student who attended the University of Michigan in the past decade to tell you about “Billy Magic,” and they will regale you with tales of their freshman orientation — of sitting in a stuffy assembly hall and watching “The Michigan Transportation Musical.” The student-directed musical has been shown since 2012 to inform students about the “magic” of the bus system at the University.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Photo Gallery: Student Kickoff Rally

Walking into The Big House for the first time is an unforgettable experience. For many new students, this took place during the student kickoff rally on Thursday, September 2nd. The Michigan Marching Band and the Cheer and Dance teams came together to pass on game day traditions to a new generation of Wolverines. Students had a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and preparation that goes into making the fan experience what it is.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Daily

Hundreds attend UMich’s annual Pride Outside to celebrate diversity in the LGBTQ+ community

Though the sky remained overcast and rainfall graced the University of Michigan campus until late into the afternoon, hundreds of members of the campus community showed up Sunday for the annual Pride Outside at Palmer Field. Dozens of student organizations set up tables to welcome new and returning students to campus, and a variety of drag performances kept the energy high throughout the afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kaitlyn
Alberto Giacometti
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
Michigan Daily

UMich community members share opinions on updated masking policies

Pandemic restrictions like mandatory masks in classrooms and the testing requirement for unvaccinated students are gone for the Fall 2022 semester. The masking requirement was removed at the start of the spring semester while the testing requirement — which required unvaccinated individuals to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing — was lifted for the start of the fall semester.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

AAPD confirms no threat to community in Landmark emergency

Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward

An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
YPSILANTI, MI

