Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Michigan Daily
Where did Billy Magic go?
Ask almost any student who attended the University of Michigan in the past decade to tell you about “Billy Magic,” and they will regale you with tales of their freshman orientation — of sitting in a stuffy assembly hall and watching “The Michigan Transportation Musical.” The student-directed musical has been shown since 2012 to inform students about the “magic” of the bus system at the University.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
Michigan Daily
Photo Gallery: Student Kickoff Rally
Walking into The Big House for the first time is an unforgettable experience. For many new students, this took place during the student kickoff rally on Thursday, September 2nd. The Michigan Marching Band and the Cheer and Dance teams came together to pass on game day traditions to a new generation of Wolverines. Students had a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and preparation that goes into making the fan experience what it is.
Watch: $3 movie ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at Michigan theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICH. -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX. Upon arrival, officers found...
Michigan Daily
Hundreds attend UMich’s annual Pride Outside to celebrate diversity in the LGBTQ+ community
Though the sky remained overcast and rainfall graced the University of Michigan campus until late into the afternoon, hundreds of members of the campus community showed up Sunday for the annual Pride Outside at Palmer Field. Dozens of student organizations set up tables to welcome new and returning students to campus, and a variety of drag performances kept the energy high throughout the afternoon.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
Maryland Daily Record
Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Fox17
Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Michigan Daily
UMich community members share opinions on updated masking policies
Pandemic restrictions like mandatory masks in classrooms and the testing requirement for unvaccinated students are gone for the Fall 2022 semester. The masking requirement was removed at the start of the spring semester while the testing requirement — which required unvaccinated individuals to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing — was lifted for the start of the fall semester.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Michigan Daily
AAPD confirms no threat to community in Landmark emergency
Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward
An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
