Raleigh, NC

Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke

Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
DURHAM, NC
Top-75 guard Laci Steele set for official visit to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, Laci Steele has been one of the most highly-coveted prospects in the country in the 2023 class. This weekend, the Edmond (OK) four-star guard will take an official visit to NC State as she enters the homestretch of her recruitment. The No. 56 player in...
EDMOND, OK
NC State refocused after nail-biting win over Pirates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State is not going to apologize for winning on the road in a hostile environment, Dave Doeren has made that clear, but they’re not going to pound their chest with pride either after narrowly defeating ECU 21-20 in week one. The Pack, who...
RALEIGH, NC
Mack Brown
Dave Doeren
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC
Train Stopping at N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH – It’s almost time for the N.C. State Fair and one of the most convenient ways to get there is by taking NC By Train. The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13 – 23. NC By Train will make stops at the fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, twice a day, 9:56 a.m. and 3:11 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
A Chapel Hill staple celebrates 100 years

For a century, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a Chapel Hill staple for generations of Tar Heels and town residents, and after 100 years of continuous service, the institution is looking toward the future with UNC-Chapel Hill alumni at the helm. “Carolina Coffee Shop has been a gathering place...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
36 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 8–14

Eat, drink and be merry in honor of Alley Twenty’s 10th birthday! Executive chef Carrie Schleiffer has designed a five-course menu to pair with tastings of the darling cocktail bar’s most popular drinks. Cheers! alleytwentysix.com. 9/8. Heirloom Tomato and Wine Dinner. Tomato, tomahto. Take advantage of tomato season...
RALEIGH, NC

