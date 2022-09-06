Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke
Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
247Sports
Top-75 guard Laci Steele set for official visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, Laci Steele has been one of the most highly-coveted prospects in the country in the 2023 class. This weekend, the Edmond (OK) four-star guard will take an official visit to NC State as she enters the homestretch of her recruitment. The No. 56 player in...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
NC State football has two scheduled games against Cincinnati canceled
The Bearcats, who are joining the Big 12 next year, were to have played in Raleigh in 2023 and at home in 2029. BYU previously had canceled two games with the Pack — in 2024 and 2030 — in preparing for its Big 12 move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UNC Homecoming 2022: Here’s what to know ahead of Tar Heels’ big game
For any Tar Heels alumni thinking about attending Homecoming, we’re collecting travel tips and recommendations here.
cbs17
A family legacy: 35 years later a second group of Wake Forest cousins play football
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — 35 years ago, Romas Lucas and his cousin Reggie Lucas were leading Wake Forest-Rolesville to championships on the gridiron. Growing up, the two were inseparable playing basketball and football in the backyard before starring for the Wake Forest High School Cougars. “It was just...
cbs17
NC State refocused after nail-biting win over Pirates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State is not going to apologize for winning on the road in a hostile environment, Dave Doeren has made that clear, but they’re not going to pound their chest with pride either after narrowly defeating ECU 21-20 in week one. The Pack, who...
cbs17
UNC running back George Pettaway talks first 2 games of season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The game is slowing down for UNC freshman running back George Pettaway. He’s had some explosive plays in his first two games of college action. He touches on that plus who is the Heels fastest player?
RELATED PEOPLE
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
Hilltop
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bladenonline.com
Train Stopping at N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH – It’s almost time for the N.C. State Fair and one of the most convenient ways to get there is by taking NC By Train. The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13 – 23. NC By Train will make stops at the fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, twice a day, 9:56 a.m. and 3:11 p.m.
cbs17
In first NC performance grades, schools bouncing back in testing but still low-performing, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years North Carolina is grading school performance. Students bounced back in standardized testing following a decline due to COVID-19, but roughly one-third of schools are now considered “low-performing.”. Although, some schools did beat the odds. For the last...
cbs17
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
unc.edu
A Chapel Hill staple celebrates 100 years
For a century, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a Chapel Hill staple for generations of Tar Heels and town residents, and after 100 years of continuous service, the institution is looking toward the future with UNC-Chapel Hill alumni at the helm. “Carolina Coffee Shop has been a gathering place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raleighmag.com
36 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 8–14
Eat, drink and be merry in honor of Alley Twenty’s 10th birthday! Executive chef Carrie Schleiffer has designed a five-course menu to pair with tastings of the darling cocktail bar’s most popular drinks. Cheers! alleytwentysix.com. 9/8. Heirloom Tomato and Wine Dinner. Tomato, tomahto. Take advantage of tomato season...
Durham gets first glimpse of commuter rail study, and $3 billion price tag
If it’s funded, the commuter rail could be up and running in the mid-2030s, GoTriangle executives said.
Popular restaurant now open at Cary’s Fenton. More dining options are coming.
The dining scene at the Fenton mixed-use development continues to fill out, this time with an acclaimed name and brand from nearby Durham.
Comments / 0