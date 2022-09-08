How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio, pregame show on abc27
(WHTM) — Penn State wants to keep the early season momentum going. After a thrilling victory over Purdue in Week 1, the Nittany Lions turn their attention to the PSU home opener against Ohio on Saturday, September 10.
The noon kickoff begins ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, September 10. Plus join the abc27 sports team before the game to preview the matchup, outline the season goals and get the kickoff forecast.How far is Penn State from being an elite college football program?
How to watch Ohio vs. Penn State live
Date : Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Noon
Location : Beaver Stadium (State College, Pa.)
TV: abc27
Pregame Show : Everything you need to know before kickoff on abc27 at 11:30 in the morning, right up until kickoff
How to listen to Ohio vs. Penn State live
Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)
Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)
York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)
York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)
A full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here .WATCH: Sean Clifford or bust, All-American tight end Kyle Brady on Penn State, booing injuries & more
Game kickoff is set for Saturday, September 10 at noon. Plus join the abc27 Sports team for a live pregame show from outside Beaver Stadium starting at 11:30 in the morning. After the game, Sports Director Allie Berube and the team will have a full recap and analysis on abc27 News at 11.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0