Treasure Island, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Florida Society
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation. At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Society
10 Tampa Bay

Port Richey couple arrested after 2 kids exposed to fentanyl

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After a monthslong investigation, Pinellas County deputies were able to arrest a man and woman accused of exposing their two children to drugs. It began on June 10 when deputies responded to a home in Dunedin for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and noticed the child had labored breathing.
PORT RICHEY, FL
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

