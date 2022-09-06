Read full article on original website
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Neighbor saves Florida woman’s life during alligator attack in retirement community
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from an alligator attack. She said she’s thanking her neighbor in her Bradenton retirement community for saving her life. According to wildlife agents, the 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond last Saturday when suddenly an alligator jumped out of some bushes and attacked her.
New Port Richey Police find 3 people living in stolen U-Haul van with 35 cats, 2 dogs
A man was arrested in Pasco County on Monday after deputies found he was driving a stolen U-Haul rental van carrying 35 cats.
Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant
LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation. At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
'I had enough' info to fire New Port Richey officer, chief says, amid allegations of misconduct
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey police officer is off the job after an internal investigation confirmed allegations of misconduct involving a female minor. Former Corporal Bobby Lubrido was fired in August after a teenager reported he allegedly fondled her and took her phone to look at a naked photo.
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
Person killed when flame ignites oxygen, causes explosion at Bradenton condo
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person was killed after a flame ignited oxygen that was being administered, which caused an explosion, according to police. It happened Wednesday afternoon at a condominium complex on Fairways Boulevard, located just off Pinebrook Circle. The small explosion killed a person, who has not yet...
fox13news.com
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Port Richey couple arrested after 2 kids exposed to fentanyl
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After a monthslong investigation, Pinellas County deputies were able to arrest a man and woman accused of exposing their two children to drugs. It began on June 10 when deputies responded to a home in Dunedin for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old child, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and noticed the child had labored breathing.
Evacuation lifted after Sarasota City Hall received 'suspicious package'
SARASOTA, Fla. — People at Sarasota City Hall were evacuated from the building at around 2 p.m. Tuesday due to a "suspicious package." Sarasota Police Department said city hall received an envelope in the finance department addressed to the department head before everyone was forced out of the building.
wild941.com
Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area
According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
FDLE to reveal findings of investigation into fraudulent testing scam at Pasco County high school
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is planning on announcing the results of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam at a local high school. During a news conference Friday afternoon, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will discuss the findings surrounding...
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
Tampa Bay community steps up to help family stuck in motel move into new rental home
A story that started out as a heartbreaking look at the widespread housing problem in Tampa Bay now has a happy ending.
St. Pete leaders set to discuss cigarette ban on city beaches, parks
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city officials will be discussing a smoking ban on public beaches and parks next week. Those who do not follow the rules could be hit with a fine. If approved, it wouldn't be enforced until the new year. The executive director of Keep...
