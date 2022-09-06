Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Man in serious condition after Independence shooting, suspect arrested
The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.
Friends mourn loss of mother allegedly killed by husband in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is a rare occurrence, with the last happening in 2014.
Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
Cycling community announces ‘Bright Lights for Charlie’ ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Cyclists are honoring a rider killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. That Saturday morning, a white Acura MDX struck Charles Criniere as he was riding along View High Drive. Criniere was a teacher and father of 10. On Tuesday, a...
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened during a Labor Day house party. “It has been a public nuisance,” one of the people living in the neighborhood said. That’s the way neighbors describe one of the homes...
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
81-year-old man charged with attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
KC-area man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, St. Joseph, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
Shots fired inside Independence Center, no injuries reported
Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in Independence. She was at SantaCaliGon Days exactly one year ago when four people were shot and survived.
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it's not uncommon
New era begins for restorative high school in KCK
New era begins for restorative high school in KCK
