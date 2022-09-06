ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KCTV 5

Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

81-year-old man charged with attempted murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired inside Independence Center, no injuries reported

Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in Independence. She was at SantaCaliGon Days exactly one year ago when four people were shot and survived. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kansas City police are investigating...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New era begins for restorative high school in KCK

Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously...
KANSAS CITY, MO

