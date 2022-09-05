ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Roswell, New Mexico & In the Dark Series Finales Drop

The CW said goodbye to two popular dramas on Monday, and both shows limped to the finish line. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 13 managed 380,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo. The series was down a bit week-to-week among total viewers for the episode that had...
Variety

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Showrunner Shares How He Changed Season 4 Finale Into Series Ender After Cancellation

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “How’s It Going to Be?,” the Sept. 5 series finale of “Roswell, New Mexico.” In May, The CW pulled the plug on seven shows, including “Roswell, New Mexico,” which was airing its fourth season. On Monday night, the drama aired its final episode — one that showrunner Chris Hollier and the writers planned on being the Season 4 finale, not the final episode ever. During the last episode, Max (Nathan Parsons) headed off to save the world through portal — one that would allow him to return and live happily ever after...
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Think Alden Parker Actor Gary Cole Will Be First on Show’s Credits

With NCIS Season 20 nearing, many fans are wondering who will take Mark Harmon’s spot as the first billed actor. And most think that newcomer Gary Cole will have the honor. Harmon was with the series for 19 years before he decided to retire from his role of Agent Leroy Gibbs. Because of his time with the show and his fan-favorite character, he managed to become the star of the show. So when the opening credits began each Tuesday, it was his name that came first.
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Cast Goof Off in Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)

When the cameras start rolling, it's all business on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. But sometimes, long days at work bring out the goofy side for the stars of the CBS drama. ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at the season 1 gag reel, as featured in the upcoming season 1 DVD release, and the cast -- led by leading lady Vanessa Lachey -- sure knows how to have a laugh when they flub their lines or get the case of the giggles in the middle of a scene!
Scary Mommy

Will Devil In Ohio Return To Netflix For Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know

For anyone who loves to lose themselves in a creepy thriller once the kids are asleep, Netflix’s Devil in Ohio was a devilishly good time. Starring Emily Deschanel as hospital psychiatrist and mom of three Suzanne, the show delved into the world of satanic cults and explored how far one mother would go to save a young woman raised in such a dark environment. The series kept viewers guessing right down to the wild twist ending, and now the only mystery left to solve is whether or not Netflix will give fans a Devil in Ohio Season 2.
FanSided

Chicago PD season 10 teases new chief (SPOILERS)

Things are poised to change on Chicago PD. The procedural drama dished out some devastating moments last season, like the death of Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), and during the interim, like the impending departure of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), which means that there will be new blood in the IU.
ComicBook

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Trains for Final Season in New Video

The Flash doesn't return for its ninth and final season until sometime in 2023, but series star Grant Gustin is hard at work getting in shape to bring the Fastest Man Alive to life one more time. On Instagram, trainer Ben Bruno shared a video montage of Gustin's workouts as he prepares for the upcoming season of The Flash and they reveal some pretty intense routines, routines that Bruno referred to as "seriously impressive work" in his caption for the video. You can check it out for yourself below.
tvinsider.com

‘Shadows’ Finale, More ‘Sugar,’ Doctor-‘Patient’ Suspense, ‘Frontline’ on Democracy

Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wraps its fourth season with the nest adjusting to Baby Colin’s awkward growing pains. OWN’s Queen Sugar begins its seventh and final season. The psychological suspense drama The Patient adds new twists to its head games. Frontline weighs in on threats to American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
tvinsider.com

‘Ghosts’ EPs Preview ‘Successes’ Ahead for Sam, Jay & the Spirits in Season 2

When we last saw Ghosts‘ B&B owners Jay and Samantha (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), they’d just fallen through the floor of Woodstone Mansion into its basement. Will the accident give Jay the ability to see and hear the resident ghosts the way Samantha can (thanks to a near-death run-in with a staircase in the series premiere)? We’re about to find out.
