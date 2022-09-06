ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintner finally breaks through with LDS win

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — Tyler Kintner has never had much luck at the Labor Day Shootout.

Since he started racing Super Stocks in 2006, Kintner has never won the event.

He’s either finished second or his car breaks down on the final lap.

Kintner almost expects something negative to happen, but the Midwest Modified driver has finally broken through as he won the B-Mod title Saturday at the 44th annual Labor Day Shootout held at the Hibbing Raceway.

For 21 years, that title has eluded Kintner for one reason or another.

“At the beginning, our first shot came in 2006 becaue they didn’t have Pure Stocks at the Shootout when I started in 2001,” Kintner said. “When we started in Supers, that was our first chance.

“Right from the rookie year this race has plagued me. The engine failures coming on the white flag, or the tires popping on the white flag. A lot of bad juju comes with this race for me.”

It got to the point where Kintner always thought something was going to go wrong.

“You always try to keep a positive mindset going in,” Kintner said. “For the results I’ve had for this race… If it was a normal Saturday night I’m positive going into it. Coming to Labor Day, I’m confident that I’m going to get second or something on the white flag is going to happen.

“That’s where my mentality is when it comes to Labor Day. It was definitely nice to get that monkey off the back for this.”

It didn't come easy.

Kintner started last in his heat race, but he came back to win that.

“My daughter has perfect drawing skills. She drew me 100-out-of-100, so I started dead last in the heat race,” Kintner said. “I redrew on the outside pole.”

Kintner had to duel with Andrew Inman, who led the race for a short time.

“I was worried because he’s quick when it comes to momentum, and it was all momentum that night,” Kintner said. “I got the lead about halfway through.”

Kintner was going to hang on to the lead, but was something negative going to happen?

“I picked up a little vibration halfway through the race, so of course, something would happen,” Kintner said. “I was waiting for something to fail coming to the checkered because that would be my luck.”

This time, nothing happened, and Kintner grabbed his first checkered flag.

“It’s nice,” Kintner said. “I hope the next ones aren’t as long as the first one, but it’s definitely nice to break the ice on this race.”

Modifieds

Last season, Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake won two-straight Modified titles to end the year at the Hibbing Raceway.

Estey continued his dominance in the class by winning his third-straight title Saturday.

Estey has 12 titles, including nine in the Midwest Modifieds.

“Home-track advantage helps a lot,” Estey said. “This car likes this place for some reason. It made my job easier because the car is so good, but You need some luck, too. That has happened every year since I started racing here.

“Racing against the guys you have to race against, it’s some of the best in the country, to come out on top is nice. Everything seems to fall our way this weekend.”

Super Stocks

Shane Sabraski of Rice picked up his fifth Super Stock title by winning Saturday.

He has eight total titles, winning in Modifieds and Midwest Modifieds as well.

“It has a lot to do with good draws and luck,” Sabraski said. “The car has been working well, but I honestly didn't feel very good. I felt like we’ve been kind of loose here, but it sounds like a lot of people have been.

“I needed to stay in the groove. It worked out.”

It helped to have the inside pole position.

“I started on the front row,” Sabraski said. “I, personally, don’t like starting on the front row. You never know where you need to be. That makes it a little nerve racking because when you’re working your way around, you run into lapped traffic.

“That’s the one time you can see where the people ahead of you are on the track. It can get tough.”

Late Models

Darrell Nelson of Hermantown captured his third Late Model title Saturday. He has one Modified title.

“I started up front and held on,” Nelson said. “I got some good breaks. Things have to click, and you have to have some good luck. A lot of it is luck. We got the pole and started on the front row.

“We held on because Derek Vesel was coming on hard. I held on and was fortunate enough to4take the win.”

Vesel was looking for his first Late Model championship, but Nelson didn’t falter during the 30-lap race.

“Where Derek was, he can search around and see what I’m not doing,” Nelson said. “He can try stuff. We were fortunate to win it because he’s fast up here. I was waiting for him to go by, but we’re happier than heck.

“It’s tough everywhere, but more so here because it gets tight. The lanes get narrower. You have to hang on. You try not to get into any trouble.”

