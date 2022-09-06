Egan finishes 2022 season off in style: Carlson, Doar, Sabraski, Maas all win on final day of the event

HIBBING — When the 2022 WISSOTA racing season started, all Michael Egan wanted to do was win a Hornets points title.

The third-year drive got more than he bargained for.

Egan not only won that points title, but he added icing on the cake Sunday by capturing the Hornets title at the 44th annual Labor Day Shootout.

Even though he dominated throughout the regular season, Egan never thought this second accomplishment could be a dream come true.

“Winning the track championship is something I’ve wanted to do since I got into racing,” Egan said. “Winning the Labor Day Shootout, I’m speechless. It’s something I wanted to accomplish a lot.

“It’s exciting, but it came with a little drama. Going into it, I thought a top five would be great, but pulling out the win, I’ll take it. I’m excited.”

That drama came early in the race.

“The first lap, I got to the inside of a guy,” Egan said. “I was on the brakes, and he spun. The track called him for the caution, and I felt bad because he and I would have been battling up there.”

After that, there were only two other cautions, but Egan ran the race needed to run to win.

“It was nerve racking, but you’re concentrating on hitting your lines,” Egan said. “The nerves, they go away. I had to hit my marks on every lap. I had to stay consistent and stay on the gas.

“I was comfortable. After I got out front, the nerves settled down, and I did my thing. I didn’t look back.”

Midwest Modifieds

The first time Cody Carlson raced in the Labor Day Shootout was 2014, and though he hasn’t reached the summit, he was consistently around the top 10 with his finishes.

This year, Carlson, who is from Superior, reached the highest peak of the mountain when he won the Modified class Sunday.

“I’ve always run consistently here, close to the top 10 even in my younger, not-so-fast days,” Carlson said. “It’s a fun track to get around. There’s always good competition up here. It’s amazing to be able to pull one off up here.”

Carlson continued that trend of finishes by placing second Saturday.

A few tweaks here and few tweaks there got Carlson over the hump.

“I made a couple fine-tune adjustments,” Carlson said. “The trace-tech crew did a great job preparing the track. They gave us something we were able to hook up to.”

Carlson started seventh in the feature race. He went to the bottom of the track and the rest is history.

“I got by a couple guys, then we had a caution,” Carlson said. “I ended up on the outside. The guy in front of me messed up, and that opened up a lane in the middle. I stood on it, threaded the needle, got into turns one and two and I was able to drive away from there.”

That was lap No. 5 in a 20-lap race. Carlson had to hold on for dear life.

“I ran scared,” Carlson said. “I drove away and hoped that nobody showed up. I pedaled it as hard as I could.”

Carlson said winning the Labor Day Shootout was amazing.

“Invitational races are hard to get,” Carlson said. “Regular races are hard to get. There’s so many fast cars out there these days. The Labor Day Shootout… Unbelievable. Its going to take a little bit for it to sink in.”

Late Models

Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wis., has been racing since 1990. He won his first Late Model title at the Labor Day Shootout in 1997, then he went on to win six more times, including two in 2020.

All of them were special wins, but win No. 8 might be the most special lf all as Doar out-raced the field to win on the second day of the Shootout.

“We’ve always liked coming here to Hibbing,” Doar said. “My wife is a Hibbing girl. She never tells me I should win, but today she said, ‘You need to win tonight.’ Her dad would come to see us in the pits, but he died a few months back.

“I think he helped me out. I haven’t told her the whole story, but it’s neat. We love coming up here. You have to have a little luck. We had some luck in the heat race to get us some extra free passing points. Some guys had some misfortunes, so that put us in a good spot for the feature.”

Doar also got his car in good shape for the feature. After Saturday’s races, they had to do some major overhaul.

“We tore the whole back of the car off in the pits (Saturday),” Doar said. “My pit guys, the Koski boys, we changed out the rear end. The rear end was bent a little bit. We put the spare rear end in there, and the car drove a lot more predictable.”

That change proved important when Doar found himself in lapped traffic.

“I got to second, then the yellow came out,” Doar said. “The guy leading was a sitting duck. He didn’t know whether to guard the bottom, or go to the top. He went to the middle, and I snuck around the outside.

“My car was driveable.”

Doar, who has drive for 32 years, doesn’t take any win for granted.

“This is awesome,” Doar said. “Every win is big. I’ve been doing this a long time. They’re not free. You don’t know if you’re going to get another one.”

Modifieds

Shane Sabraski was coming off a Super Stock title on Saturday, so he kind of pulled off a double by winning the Modified feature on the second day of the event.

Sabraski wasn’t sure how well his car was going to perform.

“I wasn’t sure because we switched some stuff,” Sabraski said. “You never know when you switch stuff how it’s going to feel when you’re out there. “ thought I would have done better on Saturday starting in the front row.

“We made some adjustments to it, and it was good. I didn’t know how good of a car we had, for sure, but it was good. It was a lot of fun.”

Sabraski had to pass Skeeter Estey, who was looking for the weekend sweep.

“I passed Skeeter with three to go,” Sabraski said. “I finally got along side of him down the front chute, and I threw a slider at him. I got by him. I did get into him a little bit coming off of turn two.

“I hate doing that, honestly. I thought I had him cleared, but he came over and told me we were good after the race. He understood.”

The win made up for a disappointing Super Stock race.

“This is exciting,” Sabraski said. “I was a little frustrated that I got put to the back in the Supers. That took the wind out of my sails a little bit, but that’s the way it goes.”

Super Stocks

Dave Maas had won Super-Stock titles in 2009 and 2016, so he’s a had a dry spell for five years.

That drought ended when Maas, who is from East Bethel, Minn., captured the Super Stock feature race on the second day of the event.

Even though he hadn’t won in a while, Maas likes racing in the Labor Day Shootout,

“I’ve had good success in Hibbing,” Maas said. “I like the track and the Labor Day Shootout is a big race. That’s why I like going to it. There’s good racing and a good payout.”

On Saturday, Maas placed fourth in a car he hasn’t raced much this season.

“It was only the third time out in this car,” Maas said. “It wasn’t set up on the first day. I started doing some tweaking on it to get it competitive. That track is a different animal, and you have to set your car up differently.

“I had to make it a little tighter with the set up.”

Those tweaks paid off big time.

“I knew what I had to do to make the care tighter because it was loose,” Maas said.

Maas started the outside front row, and he and Jim Campbell were nip-and-tuck until Maas took the lead on lap four.

Once he got out in front, nobody was going to catch him.

“It is tough being out in front by yourself because you don’t know what’s going on behind you,” Maas said. “I just ran my own race, and hit the grooves where I needed to be.”

All of that work on the car made a difference from day one to day two.

“That first day out, I didn’t feel like the car was fast enough to come out and win, so to win this one, I was excited,” Maas said.