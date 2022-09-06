ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Bollant wins Senior-Division title at Northwest Invite

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQoXz_0hjLugpq00

HIBBING — Joe Bollant has been coming to the Northwest Invite since 2015, and he had never won a title.

Bollant is heading back home to Buffalo, Minn., with his first title as he captured the Senior Division championship flight, beating Paul Granning 4-3 at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

Bollant is with a group from Buffalo, including champion Dave Carothers, that makes a yearly appearance at the event.

This was his third year playing in the Senior Division, and he’s impressed with the level of talent in the group.

“Wow, are there good golfers,” Bollant said. “The great thing about match play, you have to have your A game, your A- game or your B+ game. I knew day one when I won my first match, that game wouldn’t have held up Sunday or today.

“I caught a break. I grinded out a win against Gary Carlson, then I played Chris McGauley, who is a good player from Grand Rapids.

“Paul is so steady. He had his worst round of the week, so I caught a break. I had my A game.”

Bollant had a 4-up lead at one point, but he had trouble on holes 12 and 13, which got Granning back into the match.

“It got scary when I threw those two holes away,” Bollant said. “The birdie I made on 14 was special.”

On 14, Bollant thought Granning stuck it to within four-feet from the hole.

Bollant came up and hit it to 18-inches from the hole.

“He was about 15-feet away, and he missed the putt,” Bollant said. “That put me up three. I hit a good shot into 15, and he hit a bad shot that jumped over the carts. I won.”

Bollant knows the four days of golf are grueling, but he said that’s what golfers live for.

“My son and I said when we came up a few years ago, he said, ‘Dad, as long as you’re alive, we will come to Hibbing,’” Bollant said. “This is one of the greatest tournaments, the most special thing.

“Hibbing, the Mesaba Country Club, everybody, I am humbled. I’m getting to know the local people, and they wrap their arms around us. They’re so open and hosting. It’s special. We’re thankful.”

Winning it made Bollant choke up.

“I’ve had the privilege in my life to win a few club championships against some good golfers, and I’m humbled every time I have this opportunity,” Bollant said. “This is special.

“This will go up on the mantle as something special.”

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Buffalo, MN
Sports
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gowatertown.net

Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
NEW LONDON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Division#Northwest Invite#The Senior Division
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mckenzies Bar and Grill Puts State Fair-Like Food on Menu

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!. Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy