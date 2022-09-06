Bollant wins Senior-Division title at Northwest Invite

HIBBING — Joe Bollant has been coming to the Northwest Invite since 2015, and he had never won a title.

Bollant is heading back home to Buffalo, Minn., with his first title as he captured the Senior Division championship flight, beating Paul Granning 4-3 at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

Bollant is with a group from Buffalo, including champion Dave Carothers, that makes a yearly appearance at the event.

This was his third year playing in the Senior Division, and he’s impressed with the level of talent in the group.

“Wow, are there good golfers,” Bollant said. “The great thing about match play, you have to have your A game, your A- game or your B+ game. I knew day one when I won my first match, that game wouldn’t have held up Sunday or today.

“I caught a break. I grinded out a win against Gary Carlson, then I played Chris McGauley, who is a good player from Grand Rapids.

“Paul is so steady. He had his worst round of the week, so I caught a break. I had my A game.”

Bollant had a 4-up lead at one point, but he had trouble on holes 12 and 13, which got Granning back into the match.

“It got scary when I threw those two holes away,” Bollant said. “The birdie I made on 14 was special.”

On 14, Bollant thought Granning stuck it to within four-feet from the hole.

Bollant came up and hit it to 18-inches from the hole.

“He was about 15-feet away, and he missed the putt,” Bollant said. “That put me up three. I hit a good shot into 15, and he hit a bad shot that jumped over the carts. I won.”

Bollant knows the four days of golf are grueling, but he said that’s what golfers live for.

“My son and I said when we came up a few years ago, he said, ‘Dad, as long as you’re alive, we will come to Hibbing,’” Bollant said. “This is one of the greatest tournaments, the most special thing.

“Hibbing, the Mesaba Country Club, everybody, I am humbled. I’m getting to know the local people, and they wrap their arms around us. They’re so open and hosting. It’s special. We’re thankful.”

Winning it made Bollant choke up.

“I’ve had the privilege in my life to win a few club championships against some good golfers, and I’m humbled every time I have this opportunity,” Bollant said. “This is special.

“This will go up on the mantle as something special.”