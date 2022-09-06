ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Riihinen captures second Northwest title

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDtF7_0hjLufx700

HIBBING — Ryan Riihinen thought his first Northwest Invite win was special.

His second is now more special.

Riihinen defeated Travis Peterson 3-and-2 to capture the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

He got through a grueling three days, beating some impressive golfers along the way.

“There was a lot more young talent I had to go through,” Riihinen said. “Joe Carothers, he’s a heck of a player. Cole Witherow is a previous state champ. I grinded hard to get to where I’m at now to get this title.

“This feels great. I thought the first one felt great, but this one feels much better. I played solid golf the whole weekend. My putter was hot. I was fortunate for that. Hats off to all of the opponents I played. They put up a good fight in every-single match.”

Riihinen hit his first drive down the middle on the first hole, but his second shot ended up in the trees on the left side of the hole.

Somehow, some way, he halved the hole.

“I would say I was lucky to get out of there with a par and a halve,” Riihinen said. “There were a little bit of nerves on the first hole. It was one of those things.”

Riihinen went 2-up after three when Peterson over shot both greens.

“That was huge,” Peterson said. “I was a little jacked up to start, but I didn’t think I was. I had a couple of them fly over, which isn’t good. I couldn’t get them up-and-down. That gave Ryan a head start.

“He played so solid all weekend. When you start giving him a few, they’re going to be tough to get back.”

Peterson knew one thing — he had to make some birdies to get back into it.

“He’s so steady,” Peterson said. “He might make a bogey or two, maybe, but he’s a great golfer, and a great guy. I’m happy for him.”

Even though he had the lead, Riihinen goes into every match thinking the same way.

“I try to make pars,” Riihinen said. “I don’t want to make silly mistakes. It’s hitting fairways. Don’t do anything fancy. Keep it as simple as possible. That’s what my game consists of.

“My putter was hot this weekend, so I was fortunate for that.”

Riihinen knew Peterson could make a run.

“Travis is a great player,” Riihinen said. “Going into it, I knew what his game was like. I know his strengths. I tried to match him shot-for-shot. It was a great match.”

Peterson has been playing in the Northwest for awhile, and this was his first time in the championship match.

“The nerves were a lot better than I thought they were going to be,” Peterson said. “Being up here so many times, knowing the golf course, I’m comfortable with all of these people here. There’s a lot of good guys here. I was happy to finally make it into the championship match.

“I knew Ryan was going to be a tough guy to beat. We’ll be back again.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

West Duluth Super One Liquor Craft Beer Festival

Wednesday, Super One Liquor in West Duluth will be hosting their first ever Craft Beer Festival. There will be around 20 venders in attendance, serving hundreds of samples of craft beer, ciders, and seltzers. The fest will also have food samples and prizes like guitars, grills, and bikes. Former Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
cbs3duluth.com

CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Hope Walk will take...
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood

People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Peterson
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Title
mprnews.org

Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
AURORA, MN
WDIO-TV

The Mark Barker Ships Out

Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted

For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests. “We are actually in the perfect position because...
CLOQUET, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Mckenzies Bar and Grill Puts State Fair-Like Food on Menu

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!. Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

A Labor Day Tradition: Cloquet Labor Day Parade

CLOQUET, Minn. – Labor Day is the final holiday of the summer season, and people across the Northland are getting out to enjoy a beautiful weather day with a wide range of events. That included the traditional activities in Cloquet, kicked off by an annual parade. Fox 21 photojournalist...
CLOQUET, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy