Riihinen captures second Northwest title

HIBBING — Ryan Riihinen thought his first Northwest Invite win was special.

His second is now more special.

Riihinen defeated Travis Peterson 3-and-2 to capture the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

He got through a grueling three days, beating some impressive golfers along the way.

“There was a lot more young talent I had to go through,” Riihinen said. “Joe Carothers, he’s a heck of a player. Cole Witherow is a previous state champ. I grinded hard to get to where I’m at now to get this title.

“This feels great. I thought the first one felt great, but this one feels much better. I played solid golf the whole weekend. My putter was hot. I was fortunate for that. Hats off to all of the opponents I played. They put up a good fight in every-single match.”

Riihinen hit his first drive down the middle on the first hole, but his second shot ended up in the trees on the left side of the hole.

Somehow, some way, he halved the hole.

“I would say I was lucky to get out of there with a par and a halve,” Riihinen said. “There were a little bit of nerves on the first hole. It was one of those things.”

Riihinen went 2-up after three when Peterson over shot both greens.

“That was huge,” Peterson said. “I was a little jacked up to start, but I didn’t think I was. I had a couple of them fly over, which isn’t good. I couldn’t get them up-and-down. That gave Ryan a head start.

“He played so solid all weekend. When you start giving him a few, they’re going to be tough to get back.”

Peterson knew one thing — he had to make some birdies to get back into it.

“He’s so steady,” Peterson said. “He might make a bogey or two, maybe, but he’s a great golfer, and a great guy. I’m happy for him.”

Even though he had the lead, Riihinen goes into every match thinking the same way.

“I try to make pars,” Riihinen said. “I don’t want to make silly mistakes. It’s hitting fairways. Don’t do anything fancy. Keep it as simple as possible. That’s what my game consists of.

“My putter was hot this weekend, so I was fortunate for that.”

Riihinen knew Peterson could make a run.

“Travis is a great player,” Riihinen said. “Going into it, I knew what his game was like. I know his strengths. I tried to match him shot-for-shot. It was a great match.”

Peterson has been playing in the Northwest for awhile, and this was his first time in the championship match.

“The nerves were a lot better than I thought they were going to be,” Peterson said. “Being up here so many times, knowing the golf course, I’m comfortable with all of these people here. There’s a lot of good guys here. I was happy to finally make it into the championship match.

“I knew Ryan was going to be a tough guy to beat. We’ll be back again.”