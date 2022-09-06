Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
WSFA
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch No Longer In Effect
The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamawx.com
Showers and Storms Widespread over Northwest, Northeast, East Central Alabama
Thunderstorms are now widespread across a good bit of North and Central Alabama. Flooding is ongoing over Northeast Alabama with several flash flood warnings in effect. The heaviest storms at this hour are over parts of Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion, and Winston Counties. Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity extended from...
Flash flood watch in effect for parts of Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning
Meteorologists are urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways, as rain pushes across Pennsylvania on Labor Day. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning. National Weather Service meteorologists said the weather conditions may bring up to three inches of widespread rain. The weather...
Hurricane Kay Off Baja Could Bring Wind and Rain to San Diego by Weekend
Despite the heat wave currently gripping California, San Diego County officials said Wednesday a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters said Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
Comments / 4