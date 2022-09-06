Read full article on original website
Jesus, Lord Father: 4 Dead & 3 Wounded After 19-Year-Old Memphis Man Livestreams Shooting Rampage
19-year-old Memphis gunman kills 4 people during random livestreamed shooting spree in numerous places around the
‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead
A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, […]
Chilling Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Released in Kidnapping, Murder of Memphis Jogger
Chilling surveillance video shows 38-year-old Cleotha Abston while he was cleaning out the SUV he allegedly used to abduct a Tennessee teacher, according to prosecutors. The suspected killer was also spotted on surveillance camera driving in the Memphis neighborhood. Eliza Fletcher’s body was found Monday in tall grass behind a...
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus. Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson,...
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man accused of killing a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two had his bond revoked Wednesday amid charges being upgraded to murder. Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night. Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, faced the judge for the second day in a row.
Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
► UPDATE, TUESDAY: Sources are telling WREG that the body found Monday matches the description of Eliza Fletcher. However, a positive ID has NOT been made. WREG.com will be following this story all day. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said a body was found in the […]
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
Tennessee woman gets stolen truck back, is shocked to find what’s inside
Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for.
Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Raleigh that took place Sunday morning. Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Nam Ni Drive Sunday morning where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.
Man arrested after allegedly causing deadly crash, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car that killed one person over the weekend. Pieter Brink is charged with disregarding a red light, reckless driving and reckless vehicular homicide for a crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Sept....
Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
Two teens critical after Macon Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting early Tuesday on Macon Road near Gaisman Park, the Memphis Fire Department said. Police could be seen in the early morning hours focusing on a car with windows shot out. It appears two cars crashed. Memphis Police said that two […]
Eliza Fletcher abduction: How women can stay safe while running
The search for Eliza “Liza” Fletcher has captivated much of the country since her disappearance. Fletcher, the 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, had been on an early-morning run around 4:20 a.m. CDT in Memphis when she didn’t come home Friday morning. Police said Fletcher was approached...
