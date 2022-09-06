A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO