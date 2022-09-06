Read full article on original website
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend
But it'll still stay hot this week.
foxla.com
Sewage spill prompts South Bay beach closure
TORRANCE, Calif. - On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Bear Breaks Into Simi Valley Home, Eats Snacks, Runs When Police Arrive
Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
kvta.com
Unrelenting Heat In Ventura County's Valleys With Only Slight Relief At The Beach Labor Day
Updated--Labor Day saw just a little bit of relief along the Ventura County coast but the valleys were still sizzling with 100-plus temperatures for yet another day. Ventura was 100 Sunday but Monday it dropped a bit to 87. Camarillo was 90 on Labor Day after setting a record of...
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
orangecoast.com
On the Market: A Sunset Beach Home with Beach Frontage
This three-story home has 70 feet of beach frontage. Of note: Take a dip in the pool with a beachfront deck and rinse off at the outdoor shower. Alexis Pico is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Stonecreek Animal Hospital. She shares advice for keeping your pets cool this month.
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Video: Lifeguards rescue 3 men caught in rip current off Venice Beach
Three Los Angeles County lifeguards lived up to their name on Tuesday when they rescued three men who had been caught in a rip current off Venice Beach. Video of the incident shows the men swimming just yards offshore, but large waves and the strong current prevented them from making their way back to the […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
