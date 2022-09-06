ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Sewage spill prompts South Bay beach closure

TORRANCE, Calif. - On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bear Breaks Into Simi Valley Home, Eats Snacks, Runs When Police Arrive

Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave

Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Sunset Beach Home with Beach Frontage

This three-story home has 70 feet of beach frontage. Of note: Take a dip in the pool with a beachfront deck and rinse off at the outdoor shower. Alexis Pico is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Stonecreek Animal Hospital. She shares advice for keeping your pets cool this month.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

