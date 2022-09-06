Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,400 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, grew from 300 acres to 1,400 acres due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon in the Missoula area. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. Critical fire weather yesterday including wind gusts and low...
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
NBCMontana
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
NBCMontana
Trail of Bales returns to Ronan this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's the best time of the year to drive through the Mission Valley, as the Trail of Bales returns. The Ronan Chamber of Commerce says 34 participants will take visitors back to the 1970's this fall. This year, the bales start two miles south of Ronan...
NBCMontana
High winds cause Boulder Lake Fire to grow
MISSOULA, Mont. — Critical fire weather conditions are causing the Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, to grow at a rapid rate. As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 300 acres. Fire crews conducted structure preparation on the Gold Creek Cabin by clearing vegetation and applying aluminized structure wrap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire District reminds residents burning season is closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Central Valley Fire District reminds people that open burning season is closed due to current fire conditions. Recreation fires are still permitted, but the fire must remain less than 48 inches in diameter for it to qualify for recreational purposes. The status of burning and...
Power outage hitting parts of Missoula
A Wednesday afternoon power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Bull Gin Complex fire sees over 200 acres of growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex of fires burning in the Cabinet Mountains measured 833 acres in an overnight infrared flight Monday evening. That's an increase of 225 acres from Monday morning's total. The fire consists of several smaller fires. The Government Mountain Fire is burning approximately two...
NBCMontana
New fire breaks out on west end of Lincoln Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Arrastra Fire was reported Tuesday afternoon just south of Highway 200 in Powell County on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District. So far, the blaze has burned 1 1/2 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew are on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Officers investigate suspected DUI case after vehicle crashes off Polson bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off a bridge in Polson at Riverside Park Wednesday evening. Tow trucks were able to remove the vehicle from the water's edge after it crashed at Highway 93 mile marker 61 in Polson. Officials said the vehicle...
NBCMontana
Air quality remains unhealthy, incoming winds could help
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke and haze contributed to another day of poor air quality in western Montana, but incoming winds could clear out some of the smoke. Most of northwest Montana was moderate on Wednesday, with air unhealthy for sensitive groups in Missoula, Frenchtown and Butte. Seeley Lake and...
NBCMontana
Commitee to preview plans for 30 short term pallet living structures in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, Missoula's Land Use and Planning Committee is going to preview plans for putting up 30 short term pallet living structures near the detention center. The site will provide temporary safe outdoor space with prefabricated modular shelters, bathroom units and office space. This proposal is...
NBCMontana
Hazy air quality lingers across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fires in Idaho and eastern Oregon are sending smoke plumes toward southwest Montana, creating poor air quality and unhealthy levels. According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, areas like Lolo, Florence and the Blue Mountain area have already seen the worst smoke of the day. Officials...
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
NBCMontana
US Forest Service seeks comment on proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Forest Service officials held a public meeting about expansion plans for the Holland Lake Lodge north of Seeley Lake. The proposal is from Holland Lake Lodge Inc., in partnership with Powdr, a Park City-based corporation. Plans call for new buildings to be added and some...
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Comments / 0