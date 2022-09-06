Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY, Carole spent her early life in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. She married Jack Bunce in 1954 and together they lived in Burrville, NY for 30 years. That marriage ended in divorce in 1985.
wwnytv.com
Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. Connie was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 10, 1929, to Charles Edward Dillingham and Beatrice Parker Dillingham. She grew up in Ogdensburg and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1946. She attended Ogdensburg Business School.
wwnytv.com
Beverly J. Hurley, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Hurley, Watertown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8th at the Samaritan Keep Home with her loving nurse by her side. She was 81 years old. Born in Nanuet, NY on May 5, 1941, she was the daughter to late Charles D. and...
wwnytv.com
Maureen S. LaShomb, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Maureen S. LaShomb are saddened by her unexpected passing on Tuesday September 6, 2022 while camping on Black Lake. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena at 64 Andrews Street. Family and friends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, retired City of Watertown Electrical department employee, passed away Saturday September 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.Mr. Jones owned and operated the Brown Shanty on Mill St. for several years. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Services...
wwnytv.com
DeAndra D. Hairston, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - DeAndra D. Hairston, Watertown, passed away at home Wednesday, September 7th. The funeral service will be 4:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for William G. Burke will be 12:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 10:00am. William...
wwnytv.com
Scott Harry Gillette, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Harry Gillette, Watertown, passed away at home Saturday, September 3rd. He was 64 years old. Born in Watertown November 5th, 1957, Scott was a son to Harry and Jean (Staplin) Gillette. He was educated in the Copenhagen School District. Following graduation, Scott attended Jefferson Community College obtaining an associate degree.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H....
wwnytv.com
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
wwnytv.com
Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.
wwnytv.com
Betty Beswick, 95, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Betty Beswick age 95, passed away peacefully at Canton Potsdam Hospital on September 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, A full Obituary to follow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Hayes, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Hayes passed away on August 17, 2022 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, Florida. He was born April 29, 1965 in Watertown, NY to Richard Earle and Dorothy Jackson Hayes. He was the youngest of four and endlessly entertained his sisters with his high chair rendition of the Batman theme song. Michael had many interests and talents. He loved music and played in local bands as a teenager. He played guitar, trumpet and piano. His favorite dog, Humphrey, a basset hound, shared Mike’s love of music and would full-throated howl when Michael played the piano, much to Mike’s delight. Humphrey’s howl became locally famous when it became part of the residence answering machine message. He was an active skier at Dry Hill and especially enjoyed hot dog skiing. Michael was extremely proud of completing his pilot certification and obtaining his pilot’s license. He enjoyed boating and fishing on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. In 2019, the allure of Florida’s warmer winters resulted in his move to Orange City.
wwnytv.com
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many things came back after Covid, but one thing that didn’t was the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York. It has been closed for two years now. In 2019, the organization was growing with workers like Deltra Willis providing...
wwnytv.com
Construction and concern in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re driving through downtown Watertown, you can’t help but notice all of the construction going on. But not everyone in the construction zone is a fan of what’s to come. Progress is being made on Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative or DRI...
wwnytv.com
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. Gordie was born on June 6, 1963, in Carthage, to the late Curtis & Uldene (Arnold) Tripp....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Sandra R. Davis, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 East Higley Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Davis passed away Wednesday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sandra R. Davis.
wwnytv.com
Spencer named as Jefferson County’s undersheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Barnett, the man who’s running unopposed for Jefferson County Sheriff, has named his undersheriff. He is retired Lieutenant Kristopher Spencer, who had worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 26 years. Barnett, who won the Republican primary in June and has no...
wwnytv.com
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer. Jay was born on June 29, 1982 in Watertown the son of Tom and Tammie (Dicob) Kiernan of Copenhagen. He...
Comments / 0