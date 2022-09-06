Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams
seniorresource.com
A Charlottesville Vacation For Retirees
When you take a trip to an area you’ve never visited before and discover it’s an attractive place to be, sometimes it turns into a “let’s move here” idea. At least, that’s how I felt after spending three days in Charlottesville, Virginia this week.
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
wina.com
Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
cbs19news
Charlottesville's former top cop Rashall Brackney is one of three candidates for the next Chief of Police in Minneapolis
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville's former top cop, Rashall Brackney is one of three candidates for the next Chief of Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis has been searching for a new Chief of Police since the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed. Brackney was fired in Charlottesville...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
Augusta Free Press
Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristen Carter serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Carter joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Carter serves as an aviation maintenance...
cbs19news
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
cbs19news
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
WHSV
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
NBC12
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
cbs19news
Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
WHSV
Broadway family believes they’re being harassed for being an interracial couple
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Broadway feels like they are being harassed for being an interracial couple. They said that their neighborhood has experienced a series of seemingly targeted acts. On Sunday night, the family called the police after coming home to find a bag of dog feces...
wsvaonline.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
cbs19news
Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
