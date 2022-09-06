ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorresource.com

A Charlottesville Vacation For Retirees

When you take a trip to an area you’ve never visited before and discover it’s an attractive place to be, sometimes it turns into a “let’s move here” idea. At least, that’s how I felt after spending three days in Charlottesville, Virginia this week.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Durham, NC
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC 29 News

UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia Cavaliers#The Duke Blue Devils#Inside Lacrosse#Miaa#Chase
Augusta Free Press

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristen Carter serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Carter joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Carter serves as an aviation maintenance...
cbs19news

Albemarle County missing male has been safely located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office

Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old

Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy