Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
footballscoop.com
Video allegedly shows Alabama high school coach spanking player
A video that has been shared by NBC News 15 out of Mobile, Alabama, appears to show a high school coach from a school in the area spanking a player in a school facility. Per the video, which NBC News 15 indicated allegedly displayed Mattie T. Blount High School head coach Josh Harris, an adult is seen to paddle the backside of an unidentified student.
Why was Alabama pastor arrested as he watered his neighbor’s flowers?
Michael Jennings wasn’t breaking any laws or doing anything that was obviously suspicious; the Black minister was simply watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town. Yet there was a problem: Around the corner, Amber Roberson, who is white, thought she was helping that same neighbor...
Mom sues Alabama youth facility where son died by suicide to escape ‘living hell’
The mother of a 15-year-old Alabama boy who died days after sustaining self-inflicted injuries at a youth psychiatric treatment facility claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that her son was trapped in “a living hell” — but his pleas for help were ignored. Connor Bennett, who died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
Oldest human-made structure in the Americas is older than the Egyptian pyramids
To find the oldest known human-made structures in the Americas, you don't need to hike into the wilderness or paddle down a raging river — all you need to do is visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the north end of Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus sit two grassy mounds,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Alabama superintendent fights to remove Confederate school names
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN’s Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Urban Legends of the Shoals
Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
All eyes are on Texas this weekend as Alabama comes to town
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down the list of Top recruits visiting Texas this weekend as they host top ranked Alabama.
247Sports
Alabama Vs. Texas Brings Back A Few Good Memories For Tide
Just getting the bottom line out of the way regarding the Alabama vs. Texas college football series, the Crimson Tide has an unfortunate record of only 1-7-1 against the Longhorns. The only thing more shameful is that these two traditional blue bloods have played only nine times, the first in 1902 (the only one played in Tuscaloosa) and only three times in the last 50 years.
Why Vince Dooley believes Kirby Smart will be Georgia's all-time greatest head coach
Legendary former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about what Kirby has built at UGA and why he could be an all-time great among coaches in College Football.
Alabama football's Million Dollar Band won't travel to Texas over seating controversy
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kirby Smart, rat poison & Georgia vs Samford: The Georgia Show
Kirby Smart isn’t having your rat poison this week. And that topic dominated this week’s live episode of The Georgia Show, in case you missed it. We do it every Wednesday and Sunday at 8:30PM ET on DawgsHQ’s YouTube channel, if you want to catch the next one.
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Comments / 0