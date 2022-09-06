ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
footballscoop.com

Video allegedly shows Alabama high school coach spanking player

A video that has been shared by NBC News 15 out of Mobile, Alabama, appears to show a high school coach from a school in the area spanking a player in a school facility. Per the video, which NBC News 15 indicated allegedly displayed Mattie T. Blount High School head coach Josh Harris, an adult is seen to paddle the backside of an unidentified student.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
April Killian

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
247Sports

Alabama Vs. Texas Brings Back A Few Good Memories For Tide

Just getting the bottom line out of the way regarding the Alabama vs. Texas college football series, the Crimson Tide has an unfortunate record of only 1-7-1 against the Longhorns. The only thing more shameful is that these two traditional blue bloods have played only nine times, the first in 1902 (the only one played in Tuscaloosa) and only three times in the last 50 years.
