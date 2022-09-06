ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment, 4th degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

KSP seek assistance after Madison County police chase

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police have requested the assistance of the public after a police chase right before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Madison County. KSP said a trooper saw an individual with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say officers shot and killed a suspect on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning. The shooting happened during an hours-long standoff that began with the shooting of a Lexington police officer. Police say the officer was responding to a call at the Extended Stay...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
247Sports

PHOTOS: Will Levis leads UK to win over Miami (Ohio)

Kentucky opened its 2022 regular season with a 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) last week. Opening the second season with the Wildcats, quarterback Will Levis completed 21-of-32 passes for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He contributed seven carries for -18 yards; a stark contrast from what the Penn State transfer had been able to accomplish a year earlier on the ground. On 107 carries, he had 376 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
WKYT 27

Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Injury collision on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington residents get emotional at ONE Lexington gun violence forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local community organization and city leaders rallied together Tuesday evening to host a forum on gun violence. The goal was to hear from people in the Gainesway and Center Parkway neighborhoods regarding their concerns about the recent spike in shootings. It was an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
LEXINGTON, KY

