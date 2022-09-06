Read full article on original website
Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. Connie was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 10, 1929, to Charles Edward Dillingham and Beatrice Parker Dillingham. She grew up in Ogdensburg and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1946. She attended Ogdensburg Business School.
Maureen LaShomb, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Maureen E. LaShomb age 60. Passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and family are invited an may call on Sunday September 11, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home. Full obituary to follow.
Linda C. Mason, 71, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Caroline Edwards on July 24th...
Joseph P. Collins Sr., of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. passed away on August 4, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, September 9th from 6-7 pm. Joseph is survived by a son Joseph P. Collins Jr (Jennifer) of Bombay, his daughters Sheena Trautman and Tracey Collins; his mother Ruth Collins; brother David Collins; a sister in law Arlene of Moosup, Ct, 10 grandchildren and 3 nieces. He’s predeceased by his father Walter Collins, his former wife Diane Collins(Lauer), brother Walter Collins, sister Patricia Collins and granddaughter Cloe. Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. was born on February 16, 1960 in Potsdam, NY to Walter and Ruth Friend Collins. He attended Potsdam Central Schools. He was married to Diane Lauer. Joe worked for years at North Country Collision until becoming disabled in 2005. He had lost both legs and battled lung cancer. Anyone who knew Joe, knew that he always did what he wanted, and his passing was on his own terms, peacefully in his sleep. He loved hunting and spending time at his camp in St. Regis Falls and he was a huge Nascar fan. Joe was a great man, and will be truly missed. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Collins family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many things came back after Covid, but one thing that didn’t was the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York. It has been closed for two years now. In 2019, the organization was growing with workers like Deltra Willis providing...
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. Gordie was born on June 6, 1963, in Carthage, to the late Curtis & Uldene (Arnold) Tripp....
6 homeless after fire damages house
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house. Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to...
Betty Beswick, 95, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Betty Beswick age 95, passed away peacefully at Canton Potsdam Hospital on September 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, A full Obituary to follow.
Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
Sandra R. Davis, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 East Higley Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Davis passed away Wednesday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sandra R. Davis.
Tall ship docks in Ogdensburg for first time in 10 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in a decade, a tall ship is docked in Ogdensburg. The Nao Trinidad is a historical replica of a 1500s Spanish ship. The original was commanded by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who used it to sail around the world. Thursday morning...
Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, students and teachers were welcomed back to the start of classes at Massena Central High School and this year brings opportunities of its own. Students at Massena Central High School gathered near the doors to be let into school on their...
Akwesasne basket weaver keeps tradition alive
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - It’s a craft woven in tradition. “Akwesasne is known for basket weavers,” Chill Baskets owner Carrie Hill said. “We have many of the greats come from here. And it’s just cool to be able to continue that.”. Hill has been weaving traditional black...
Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Boutique Air wants more money to continue flying into and out of Massena’s airport. According to an August 29 letter, Boutique Air has given a 90-day notice that it plans to terminate its current contract so it can rebid at a higher subsidy. The...
Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Massena man is accused of firing a stolen rifle at another man in the village. According to court documents, John Colby (no address available) shot one round out of a .22 bolt action rifle at 21-year-old Ryan Grant on Sunday night. The papers...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The emerald ash borer has been destroying ash trees the past several years and it’s now affecting indigenous artisans. In Akwesasne, traditional black ash baskets are woven with splints of wood from the ash tree. But with no natural predator, the ash borer has been wreaking...
