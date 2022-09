Minnie Ithel Zornes Yates, 101, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Roy and Bell Riley Zornes. Arrangements are incomplete at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg. Condolences may...

VANCEBURG, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO