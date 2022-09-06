ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down

(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On

As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Livermore Residents Try to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat

Livermore was among the hottest spots in the Bay Area Thursday, topping out at 112 degrees. This week’s been a real endurance test for residents and people said they are pulling out all the stops as they race for that cooler finish line this weekend. Monty Clark was at...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Morgan Hill sees significant outages for third-straight day

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — More than four thousand Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Morgan Hill Wednesday night. The outage marked three straight days of significant power losses in the city. PG&E said the outage began at 4:45 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time. There have […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Thousands lose power due to failing equipment

California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Another Flex Alert Today, with Triple-digit Temperatures Predicted in San Jose

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for today, Sept. 8, from 3 to 9pm, calling for voluntary electricity conservation in response to predictions of continued high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With triple-digit temperatures forecast for San Jose and in many...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Squirrel causes power outage in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Over 4,000 customers lost their power after an outage Wednesday morning in Palo Alto, officials announced on Twitter. Palo Alto Utilities said 4,462 customers in the city’s downtown area lost power. The cause of the outage? A squirrel. Palo Alto Utilities crews determined a squirrel had gotten into the underground […]
PALO ALTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke

A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure

San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore residents go to bed and wake up in the dark as PG&E outages sweep the Bay Area

LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- Extreme heat caused power outages in neighborhoods throughout the Bay Area, including Livermore. Thousands of people there dealt with outages at points on Monday and on Tuesday."I'd say we were out for about 5 hours," said Livermore resident Dion Hock. "We have a PG&E guy who lives locally, and we have a little text chain going on. It was a strain, didn't seem to be a rolling outage last night."He says he wasn't fully prepared the first time around, and some of his devices weren't fully charged. So he made sure to get everything sorted out once...
LIVERMORE, CA
kalw.org

Concord declares excessive heat emergency

Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
CONCORD, CA

