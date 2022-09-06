Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down
(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On
As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
NBC Bay Area
Livermore Residents Try to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat
Livermore was among the hottest spots in the Bay Area Thursday, topping out at 112 degrees. This week’s been a real endurance test for residents and people said they are pulling out all the stops as they race for that cooler finish line this weekend. Monty Clark was at...
Morgan Hill sees significant outages for third-straight day
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — More than four thousand Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Morgan Hill Wednesday night. The outage marked three straight days of significant power losses in the city. PG&E said the outage began at 4:45 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time. There have […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Morgan Hill Times
Thousands lose power due to failing equipment
California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
sanjoseinside.com
Another Flex Alert Today, with Triple-digit Temperatures Predicted in San Jose
The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for today, Sept. 8, from 3 to 9pm, calling for voluntary electricity conservation in response to predictions of continued high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With triple-digit temperatures forecast for San Jose and in many...
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area Waters
Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?
Squirrel causes power outage in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Over 4,000 customers lost their power after an outage Wednesday morning in Palo Alto, officials announced on Twitter. Palo Alto Utilities said 4,462 customers in the city’s downtown area lost power. The cause of the outage? A squirrel. Palo Alto Utilities crews determined a squirrel had gotten into the underground […]
eastcountytoday.net
Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke
A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure
San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
Livermore residents go to bed and wake up in the dark as PG&E outages sweep the Bay Area
LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- Extreme heat caused power outages in neighborhoods throughout the Bay Area, including Livermore. Thousands of people there dealt with outages at points on Monday and on Tuesday."I'd say we were out for about 5 hours," said Livermore resident Dion Hock. "We have a PG&E guy who lives locally, and we have a little text chain going on. It was a strain, didn't seem to be a rolling outage last night."He says he wasn't fully prepared the first time around, and some of his devices weren't fully charged. So he made sure to get everything sorted out once...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Families Struggle With Heat-Related Power Outages for the Fifth Day in a Row
More than 13,000 people in Santa Clara County were in the dark Wednesday night despite California ISO avoiding rotating blackouts. It was day five and the heat was still on, leaving families frustrated. “We’re getting kind of angry, we're frustrated with each other in the house, we’re like ‘ugh what's...
kalw.org
Concord declares excessive heat emergency
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
