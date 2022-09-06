ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXEWl_0hjLrfqU00

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties. read more

Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”

Some U.S. lawmakers have also pressed for the designation.

Reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 554

grunt
3d ago

funny he thinks Russia isn't a terrorist nation ,but 80million American Republicans are terrorist ? think maybe bidens cheese done slid off his cracker ...

Reply(35)
454
Tom Van Dyke
3d ago

Someone just pointed out an interesting fact... so let's elaborate a bit... 2014-15, biden and obama ALLOW iran to violate the JCPOA by producing excessive heavy water which biden allowed them to "sell" to russia.. rewarding their violation.. 2016, obama/biden colludes with russia and iran by allowing russia to "sell" 130 tons of uranium to iran, which is another violation of the JCPOA... Yet for some odd reason, they called Trump "putins puppet" and the whole collusion 🐂💩 lasted 4 years.. biden BRAGGED of EXTORTING zelenski aid money if he didn't fire the prosecutor investigating RUSSIAN OWNED burisma and his son... biden ordered the fbi and media to squelch the facts found on hunters laptop, then EO's the country into being "forced" to buy more products from china.. this is FAR from coincidental.

Reply(47)
316
Donita Thurman
3d ago

Joe and hunter are bought and paid for by Russia and China we are screwed for 2 more years unless we vote republican in the house and senate!

Reply(16)
237
