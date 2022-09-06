ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Big Country News

Two Hikers Who Got Lost Near Montana-Idaho Border Rescued by Two Bear Air Rescue Crews

IDAHO - On Wednesday, Two Bear Air Rescue crews saved two hikers who had taken a wrong turn and got separated from their group near the Montana-Idaho border. According to Two Bear Air Rescue, the two hikers who became lost were unprepared to stay overnight in the wilderness and their only survival gear was a lighter. The hikers said they have a satellite communication device, however left it at home thinking they did not need it for a short hike.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Fish and Game Propose Tiger Muskie at Murtaugh Lake, Public Asked to Comment

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers might find a distinctive fish at the end of their line at Murtaugh Lake if Idaho fisheries managers decide to introduce the species. Tiger muskie, identifiable by their tiger-like patterns, are the topic of discussion at the Magic Valley Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a means to deal with non-game fish like common carp and Utah chub. Idaho Fish and Game said the fish, including Utah suckers, have impacted the number of sport fish available to anglers in the area. The Tiger muskie mainly survive from eating other fish and would be used to cut down the population carp, Utah chub and sucker. In turn the muskie could become a prize trophy fish for anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The Tiger muskie, which is a sterile hybrid species of Northern pike, can grow to lengths of more than 40 inches. Tiger muskie are found in other parts of Idaho where the record fish caught measured 52.5 inches and weighed in at 44.25 pounds. The agency is asking the public what they think about the proposal and is taking comments through September 30, by calling 208-324-4359.
KOOL 96.5

Animals You Can't Have As A Pet In Idaho

Here are 10 of the strangest animals you can't have as a pet in Idaho. Not that you'd want them anyways. So it seems that if you are looking to put on a Wizard of Oz play with real lions, tigers, and bears - the bear would actually be the easiest to get since it doesn't require a special permit as far as I could find!
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t

You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
Archery
eastidahonews.com

Tired of the heat? So are Idaho grape growers, and for good reason.

EAGLE — Most farmers would agree: when relying heavily on Mother Nature, no two years are the same. That’s the case this year for Idaho grape growers dealing with the impacts of an unusually cool and wet spring followed by a record-breaking hot summer. Mark Pasculli with Rolling...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video

The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
TWIN FALLS, ID

