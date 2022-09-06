Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
Two Hikers Who Got Lost Near Montana-Idaho Border Rescued by Two Bear Air Rescue Crews
IDAHO - On Wednesday, Two Bear Air Rescue crews saved two hikers who had taken a wrong turn and got separated from their group near the Montana-Idaho border. According to Two Bear Air Rescue, the two hikers who became lost were unprepared to stay overnight in the wilderness and their only survival gear was a lighter. The hikers said they have a satellite communication device, however left it at home thinking they did not need it for a short hike.
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIVI-TV
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO — Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn and...
Idaho Fish and Game Propose Tiger Muskie at Murtaugh Lake, Public Asked to Comment
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers might find a distinctive fish at the end of their line at Murtaugh Lake if Idaho fisheries managers decide to introduce the species. Tiger muskie, identifiable by their tiger-like patterns, are the topic of discussion at the Magic Valley Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a means to deal with non-game fish like common carp and Utah chub. Idaho Fish and Game said the fish, including Utah suckers, have impacted the number of sport fish available to anglers in the area. The Tiger muskie mainly survive from eating other fish and would be used to cut down the population carp, Utah chub and sucker. In turn the muskie could become a prize trophy fish for anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The Tiger muskie, which is a sterile hybrid species of Northern pike, can grow to lengths of more than 40 inches. Tiger muskie are found in other parts of Idaho where the record fish caught measured 52.5 inches and weighed in at 44.25 pounds. The agency is asking the public what they think about the proposal and is taking comments through September 30, by calling 208-324-4359.
NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
Animals You Can't Have As A Pet In Idaho
Here are 10 of the strangest animals you can't have as a pet in Idaho. Not that you'd want them anyways. So it seems that if you are looking to put on a Wizard of Oz play with real lions, tigers, and bears - the bear would actually be the easiest to get since it doesn't require a special permit as far as I could find!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho's Population is not Just Growing... it's Changing
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
Watch: Hilarious Idaho TikTok Star Shares Hack to Keep Property Taxes Low
I don’t have a TikTok account, but that doesn’t stop me from watching hilarious TikTok videos. I actually have a bookmark on my computer to search for Idaho TikTok content and the results are similar to the state of Idaho. The good content is sparse. Just kidding, Idaho is great but our social presence is lacking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
As sponsors drop out, Boise Pride Festival drops Drag Kids event over safety concerns
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise Pride Festival organizers have dropped a Drag Kids event from this weekend’s annual celebration after at least three sponsors announced they were withdrawing support. Zions Bank withdrew its sponsorship on Wednesday, and on Thursday both Idaho Power and the Idaho Department of Health...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
eastidahonews.com
Tired of the heat? So are Idaho grape growers, and for good reason.
EAGLE — Most farmers would agree: when relying heavily on Mother Nature, no two years are the same. That’s the case this year for Idaho grape growers dealing with the impacts of an unusually cool and wet spring followed by a record-breaking hot summer. Mark Pasculli with Rolling...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022. The post Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video
The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
Comments / 0