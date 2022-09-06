ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Beach Beacon

Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa

TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent

Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL

Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home

You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
TAMPA, FL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Santana gets Tampa grooving, with Earth, Wind & Fire

On Saturday, Aug 27th, the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater was sold out with around 20,000 people excited to see some GRAMMY Award-winning legends. The afternoon Florida summer rain was right on schedule, pouring down right before the show, but stopping within the hour to only delay the show for a short time. It cleared up with a beautiful rainbow and a cool breeze as gates opened and everyone made their way in. It was finally time for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour and we were ready to go on a journey.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
DUNEDIN, FL
thatssotampa.com

This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location

The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
VENICE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metaverse startup to open St. Pete office

A company creating a metaverse world – where people can livestream sports, engage with their favorite teams and acquire real estate around stadiums and arenas – will be establishing a St. Pete hub. “We’ve known web3 and the metaverse are taking off very well in South Florida, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Silver Alert issued for missing Brandon man

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a man they say went missing Thursday afternoon. Michael Higgins, 72, of Brandon, was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. off of 21st Street in Tampa. Police say he is driving a bronze 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck reportedly activated...
TAMPA, FL

