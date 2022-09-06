Read full article on original website
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Beach Beacon
Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa
TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
sarasotamagazine.com
Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent
Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
Blackbrick Chinese restaurant sets Tampa opening date, Black Cattle Burger Co. debuts in St. Pete, and more local foodie news
Black Radish St. Pete is having a Cuban kitchen pop-up, too.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL
Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
995qyk.com
Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home
You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
Remembering Queen Elizabeth's 1991 Visit to Tampa
The Queen Visited Tampa as Part of an 8-City U.S. Tour in 1991
Beach Beacon
Howard Alan Events, American Craft Endeavors unveil art and craft festivals
It may still feel like one of the hottest summers on record, but fall is only a few weeks away. For some, Labor Day weekend marks the shift in seasons, but most won’t officially declare the end of summer until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. While the seasonal...
Drone pilot spots shark off Dunedin Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Santana gets Tampa grooving, with Earth, Wind & Fire
On Saturday, Aug 27th, the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater was sold out with around 20,000 people excited to see some GRAMMY Award-winning legends. The afternoon Florida summer rain was right on schedule, pouring down right before the show, but stopping within the hour to only delay the show for a short time. It cleared up with a beautiful rainbow and a cool breeze as gates opened and everyone made their way in. It was finally time for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour and we were ready to go on a journey.
fox13news.com
Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
thatssotampa.com
This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location
The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
stpetecatalyst.com
Metaverse startup to open St. Pete office
A company creating a metaverse world – where people can livestream sports, engage with their favorite teams and acquire real estate around stadiums and arenas – will be establishing a St. Pete hub. “We’ve known web3 and the metaverse are taking off very well in South Florida, but...
Lakeland forever bonded to Queen Elizabeth II through gift of royal swans
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, her memory will live on through the swans of Lake Morton.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Floridian's brush with puss caterpillars: 'My arm is on fire'
FLORIDA, USA — If you've had a brush with a puss caterpillar, it's likely an experience you won't forget. "Whenever I sat down, there was an armrest," Jessica Beall explained. "I put my elbow on the armrest just like I normally would, within seconds of me sitting down my arm just started burning really bad."
Bayshore Boulevard art piece in danger of being discarded
The sculptures were created by artist Bud Oleson and they have an interesting history.
Silver Alert issued for missing Brandon man
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a man they say went missing Thursday afternoon. Michael Higgins, 72, of Brandon, was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. off of 21st Street in Tampa. Police say he is driving a bronze 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck reportedly activated...
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
Seminole Heights’ Rene’s Mexican Kitchen launches new $2 breakfast tacos
Burritos and chilaquiles are on its morning menu too.
