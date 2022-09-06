Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
accesswdun.com
Jimmy Owens scores WoO LMS Smoky Mountain victory
Jimmy Owens’ familiarity with Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee paid off in a big way on Friday night. The Newport, Tennessee driver dominated the Smoky Mountain Showdown for his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series victory of 2022. While Owens led the entire race, his triumph...
abcnews4.com
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, who has been missing for 51 years. On August 23, 1971, Melissa was 21 months old when she was abducted by someone claiming to...
wcyb.com
Milligan University becomes first in area to gain highly-sought engineering accreditation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Milligan University now has our region’s first engineering program to receive recognition from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology. This makes it the only program with this accreditation between Virginia Tech and UT. The ABET accreditation was the culmination of six years of work...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Lakeway Christian Schools opens new location in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Lakeway Christian Schools, a private Christian school system in East Tennessee, opened its newest campus, Boones Creek Christian Academy, in Johnson City Wednesday. The new school is located at 110 Mary Street in Johnson City and is the second Lakeway Christian Schools campus established...
wcyb.com
Workout Anytime in Greeneville is hosting an event in honor of 9/11
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The owner of Workout Anytime in Greeneville, Mike King, is hosting The Stair Climb Challenge to honor the sacrifices made by first responders on 9/11. First responders and community members, will strive to climb with a goal of 2,071 steps, roughly the same amount of...
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
charlestondaily.net
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
wcyb.com
5 Star Student: Sharing the part
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Getting up on stage isn't for everyone - unless you're Mason White. He's been participating with Theatre Bristol since 2017. Now, he shares his passion for performing with younger kids each weekend. "It's really freeing, it makes me feel good that I can portray the personality...
wcyb.com
Goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The goats are coming back to Cement Hill in Kingsport this Saturday. After a break to avoid the Independence Day fireworks, the goats will be back to continue their work to clear as much vegetation as possible. Nearly 100 goats were first place on Cement...
wcyb.com
Where to get new COVID-19 boosters in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The CDC has given its recommendation for a new round of COVID-19 booster shots, this one focused on the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron. “It contains two different strains,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department medical director Dr. Stephen May said. “Of course...
News 2 unveils new state-of-the-art studio
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 unveiled its new state-of-the-art studio on Tuesday, ushering in a new era for broadcasting in the Lowcountry. The wait is over – following a few weeks of broadcasting from a temporary space, News 2 proudly launched its new studio redesign and technology upgrades during the 4:00 p.m. […]
Charleston named best place in America for retirees
A South Carolina city has been named the the best place to retire. The research firm Wallethub has released a study on the best and worst cities in America for retirees. Charleston is ranked as the #1 place for retirement.
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
live5news.com
Off and on rain through the end of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another unsettled, soggy pattern kicks in through the end of the work week! A stalled-out front will once again bring the area off and on scattered showers through Thursday afternoon, with a few storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. We’re also expecting higher astrological tides through the next few nights, which could lead to flooding if shower activity coincides with evening high tides. Storms and showers will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so have the rain gear for any weekend plans! Rain chances should lower a bit into the middle of next week.
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Trip To Charleston With Recommendations
A little over a week ago, my boyfriend and I celebrated our 2 year anniversary with a long weekend trip to Charleston, SC. We were both pretty excited as this was the first time both of us had been there since we were little. We have been planning this trip for a few months, and were sure to ask any and every person we knew for recommendations. What we discovered is there is SO MUCH good food. Seriously, it doesn’t seem like you can pick wrong.
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
