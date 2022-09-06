ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU loses Snow for season, Henderson indefinitely

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtxWS_0hjLqs2U00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow is out for the season and safety Xavier Henderson will be sidelined indefinitely after both were injured when the 15th-ranked Spartans beat Western Michigan in their season opener.

Coach Mel Tucker made the announcements on Monday.

Snow and Henderson had their right legs wrapped with protective braces Saturday night when Michigan State beat the Broncos 35-13.

Snow and Henderson were two of the team’s top players on defense and losing them will hurt its chances of improving what was the worst FBS team against the pass last season.

The Spartans host Akron on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Western Michigan#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Fbs#Nexstar Media Inc
100.7 WITL

Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”

By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID boosters are expected to provide another line of protection. The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older, the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Sept. 6, 2022: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days. The...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Slate

A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools

Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy