Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
epicstream.com
The Boys Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: Starlight Actor Erin Moriarty Fires Back At Misogynistic Trolls
Erin Moriarty, star of The Boys Season 4, has spoken out against the toxic trolls who mock her online. Moriarty portrays Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight, who, despite suffering sexual assault, blatant sexism, and Vought's obvious attempts to oversexualize her, stays under the corporation's grip in a supposedly empowered role. Vought's...
epicstream.com
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bobby Fischer Against the World Free Online
The first documentary feature to explore the tragic and bizarre life of the late chess master Bobby Fischer. Bobby Fischer Against the World never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
The Verge
New and returning customers can get $60 off a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription
We’ve got some good news for both Marvel and sports fans: you can save $60 while watching both Marvel’s new Thor: Love and Thunder and football this week as a part of Hulu’s latest sale. In honor of the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8th, Hulu is offering both new and returning customers a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $49.99 instead of $69.99 per month for three months.
NFL・
Digital Trends
Disney’s Pinocchio remake just launched — here’s how to watch it at home
Pinocchio (2022) has just been released onto Disney Plus as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations. A highly anticipated new update to the popular story, if you don’t currently have access to Disney Plus, you won’t have to spend much to be able to watch it. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you can sign up for one’s access to the service for just $2. Let’s take a look at all you need to know.
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Minami Takayama Wakana Yamazaki Rikiya Koyama Syouhei Yamaguchi Naoko Matsui. Geners: Animation Action Crime Mystery. Director: Yasuichiro Yamamoto. Release Date: Apr 16, 2011. About. The Governor of Tokyo,...
September Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More
Summer might be just about over, and as sad as that may be for your beach days and weekend getaways, it might leave you more time to catch up on all the new movies and television shows coming this month. From a new Lord of the Rings series, returning shows like Atlanta and Cobra Kai, […]
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version Free Online
Cast: Soichiro Hoshi Chinatsu Akasaki Maaya Uchida Jun Fukuyama Sumire Uesaka. Summary of the first season of the show, as seen from Rikka's perspective with new elements. Is Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version is not available on Netflix....
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Belluscone: A Sicilian Story Free Online
Cast: Salvatore De Castro Marcello Dell'Utri Ciccio Mira Valentino Picone Vittorio Ricciardi. This film tells the story of three defeats: Berlusconi’s political and human defeat in his “twilight”, the one of Ciccio Mirra, Berlusconi’s unconditional supporter, deeply rooted in an ancient culture that dies hard, and the director’s artistic defeat in an Italy that recognised itself in this “Berlusconian culture” for a long time, and probably still does.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ghost in the Shell Arise - Border 4: Ghost Stands Alone Free Online
Best sites to watch Ghost in the Shell Arise - Border 4: Ghost Stands Alone - Last updated on Sep 09, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Ghost in the Shell Arise - Border 4: Ghost Stands Alone online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Ghost in the Shell Arise - Border 4: Ghost Stands Alone on this page.
What time is The Rings of Power episode 3 released on Prime Video?
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2. The Rings of Power episode 3 is almost here. The next installment in the hit Prime Video series is set to be released today – that's Thursday, September 8 for fans who live in North America's Pacific Timezone (PT). For the rest of the world, though, episode 3 in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will officially arrive on Friday, September 9. Don't ask us why, just roll with it.
ComicBook
Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious
Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in September 2022: Full list of new releases
Here’s everything heading to Prime Video this September
The 2 dark crime shows dominating Netflix in the US right now
Netflix subscribers, at least in the US, are apparently on a true-crime kick at the moment and seem to be increasingly seeking out darker content to binge on the streamer. Case in point: The top two TV series right now that are dominating the service in its home market? That would be the 8-episode limited series Devil in Ohio at #1, with the 24-episode documentary series I Survived a Crime at #2.
3,000 movie theaters are dropping ticket prices to $3 this Saturday. The food is on sale, too.
It's the first National Cinema Day.
TVGuide.com
Nope Is Now Available To Stream at Home
Watch one of the best movies of the summer from the comfort of your living room. Jordan Peele fans rejoice! One of the best blockbusters of the summer is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video and other streamers. Nope is the third film from director Jordan...
