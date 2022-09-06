Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
Minnesota Woman Arrested After Human Remains Were Found In Camper Fire
Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged with Domestic Assault By Strangulation
A Thief River Falls area woman is in custody following a domestic call last week. Susie Edana Clark, 38, was charged with Domestic Assault, and Domestic Assault by Strangulation following a call to police Thursday, September 1st. According to the police report, the victim is a 16 year old female.
Comments / 0