Ponemah, MN

Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
TRF Woman Charged with Domestic Assault By Strangulation

A Thief River Falls area woman is in custody following a domestic call last week. Susie Edana Clark, 38, was charged with Domestic Assault, and Domestic Assault by Strangulation following a call to police Thursday, September 1st. According to the police report, the victim is a 16 year old female.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN

