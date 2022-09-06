Read full article on original website
Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Comedian Brian Regan to perform at Solvang Festival Theater Sept. 21
Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater. Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang. Proceeds...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria, Solvang teachers chosen for honors by Santa Barbara County Education Office
Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized. Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School...
Living Full Throttle: Remembering Aviator Sherman Smoot
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Friday, Sept. 2, the aviation community lost one of its own when Sherman Smoot died in a plane accident in Kern County. Smoot was piloting his Yakovlev Yak-11, named “Czech Mate,” in preparation for the upcoming Reno Air Races, held yearly in September.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
syvnews.com
Local restaurateurs Karen, Jimmy Loizides acquire Mosby Winery in Buellton
Mosby Winery & Vineyard in Buellton was recently sold to local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides who are set to partially reopen the refreshed property they've renamed Vega Vineyard & Farm. The reopening, set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, is part of a phased launch where guests are invited to an...
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
syvnews.com
Deadline Friday to comment on scope of Santa Barbara County Housing Element EIR
Santa Barbara County residents and agencies have only until Friday to provide comments about the scope and content of an environmental impact report on the Housing Element update due in February. The proposed Housing Element must show the state the county is capable of accommodating 5,664 new housing units over...
johnnyjet.com
Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera
Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave
The Santa Maria YMCA is helping the community stay cool during this California heatwave. The post The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Who knew: Santa Barbara Trolley Company
For more information on the Santa Barbara Trolley Company visit their website. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 5, 2022.
syvnews.com
Bidgood, Dominguez, DeMarcus, Fenenga and Welker: Santa Ynez inducts five into its Wall of Honor
Santa Ynez inducted five more former student-athletes and coaches into its Wall of Honor on Friday during the Pirates' football game against Morro Bay. Kyle Bidgood, Sara Dominguez, Zach DeMarcus, Chip Fenenga and Ryan Welker each joined the Pirates' Wall of Honor that highlights the school's most successful athletes and coaches.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California
Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
What's causing brown-looking waves at Avila Beach?
If you have been down to Avila Beach this week, chances are you came across some unpleasant sights and smells near the ocean.
syvnews.com
It's full steam ahead for Central Coast Railroad Festival in October
The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 12th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 7 to 9 to celebrate the rich history of trains and tracks in the area. Several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays and activities throughout the weekend, with the main museum event kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
New Times
Tiny house project creates waves in Morro Bay
Aesthetic and public access concerns have plagued a triangular plot of land nestled in a crevice between Sandpiper Court and Main Street in recent months. In May, the Morro Bay Planning Commission denied Sandy Bean's application to build a 496-square-foot, two-story tiny home on that lot, which included requests for a conditional use permit, coastal development permit, and several variances.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28 – Sept. 24
On Aug. 28, Lorenzo CuellarMaldonado, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer. On Aug. 28, Antonio CuelarMaldonado, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of...
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Firefighters memorial site should not be developed; Honor our elders and celebrate joyful moments; Nonsensical politicians
Firefighters memorial site should not be developed. This is a response to a recent letter about development at the firefighters memorial site. This is a historical landmark and shouldn't be torn down. This is where firefighter Alvin Newton lost his life fighting the fire. This will increase both foot and vehicle traffic and be an eyesore. There are other places to build, this not a good plan for Main and Broadway. When will the city stop tearing down our historical landmarks?
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
