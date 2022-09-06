ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

News Channel 3-12

Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Comedian Brian Regan to perform at Solvang Festival Theater Sept. 21

Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater. Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang. Proceeds...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc, CA
Venice, CA
Ross, CA
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
ATASCADERO, CA
Judy Carmichael
Michael Feinstein
Melissa Etheridge
johnnyjet.com

Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera

Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California

Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

It's full steam ahead for Central Coast Railroad Festival in October

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 12th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 7 to 9 to celebrate the rich history of trains and tracks in the area. Several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays and activities throughout the weekend, with the main museum event kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Tiny house project creates waves in Morro Bay

Aesthetic and public access concerns have plagued a triangular plot of land nestled in a crevice between Sandpiper Court and Main Street in recent months. In May, the Morro Bay Planning Commission denied Sandy Bean's application to build a 496-square-foot, two-story tiny home on that lot, which included requests for a conditional use permit, coastal development permit, and several variances.
MORRO BAY, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Firefighters memorial site should not be developed; Honor our elders and celebrate joyful moments; Nonsensical politicians

Firefighters memorial site should not be developed. This is a response to a recent letter about development at the firefighters memorial site. This is a historical landmark and shouldn't be torn down. This is where firefighter Alvin Newton lost his life fighting the fire. This will increase both foot and vehicle traffic and be an eyesore. There are other places to build, this not a good plan for Main and Broadway. When will the city stop tearing down our historical landmarks?
SANTA MARIA, CA

