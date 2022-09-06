Firefighters memorial site should not be developed. This is a response to a recent letter about development at the firefighters memorial site. This is a historical landmark and shouldn't be torn down. This is where firefighter Alvin Newton lost his life fighting the fire. This will increase both foot and vehicle traffic and be an eyesore. There are other places to build, this not a good plan for Main and Broadway. When will the city stop tearing down our historical landmarks?

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO